: Most of the people who have contracted the novel coronavirus and have experienced the most deleterious effects have had chronic health problems. At least 27 percent of Seattle's homeless, according to a survey, have chronic health problems . They also don't have access to warm water and soap to wash their hands. Unhoused people who contract the illness will stay in the modular housing King County is buying to place coronavirus patients in. Shelters are already taking preventive measures and planning for if the virus starts spreading throughout the homeless community.

School closures continue: Schools continue to shut down out of "an abundance of caution." On Tuesday, Northshore School District will close its schools, Mount View Elementary School will be closed, and Eastside Preparatory School will only be doing school online between now and March 27. Additionally, the University of Washington has canceled all its Italian study abroad programs.

A tornado ripped through Nashville last night: Nine people are dead after a tornado tore through parts of Nashville. One person is still missing. UPDATE: The death count has been updated to 19.

This was a news report from when the tornado hit the local news station:



A seven-vehicle crash in Federal way: Northbound I-5 in Federal Way has seen better days. There's a crash that involved seven cars. It caused a traffic backup that was seven miles long at 5:45 a.m.

Want to help cure coronavirus? UW researchers are crowdsourcing help to find a cure. They're using a video game called Foldit where players tweak and fold proteins in a big 3d puzzle. The goal is to find a version of the protein that blocks the coronavirus and can help create an antiviral drug.

Hero: Bloomberg vows to eat at a Chinese restaurant to push back against coronavirus fears.

Seattle's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office is closed: An employee had fallen ill after visting the Life Care nursing facility last week that's at the center of the recent outbreak. The employee had continued to come to work until falling ill. The office has been closed.



Deputies may have shared graphic photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash: Eight Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are suspected of having taken and shared pictures of the crash that killed Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. They will face administrative action.

Okay, I'm sorry, this one is gross: A 51-year-old man was arrested after a Maryland grocery store attack. The man stabbed a woman with a syringe. Police recovered multiple syringes from the man. They were filled with semen.

Fisher reintroduction in Washington is complete: Fishers are small carnivorous mammals. They're weasel-like. Wikipedia compares them to a "marten," which is another animal I'm not super familiar with so hopefully that comparison helps someone else out there. But, anyway, fishers were wiped out in Washington because of fur trapping in the early 20th century. Attempts to reintroduce the species to the North Cascades have been ongoing since 2008. Now, it's finally done.

Hellooooo, Super Tuesday: Oh boy, it's all happening. A third of all delegates in the primary will be allocated tonight. Here's the breakdown of what's up for grabs tonight:



The Federal Reserve just slashed interest rates: Rates are now set in a range between 1 percent and 1.5 percent. This was the Fed's statement: “The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate.”

Man sentenced for stalking, threatening families of Parkland shooting victims: A 22-year-old California man was sentenced to five years in prison for cyberstalking and threatening the families of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Prosecutors had requested a maximum sentence of 20 years.

South Korea is getting a drive-thru coronavirus testing station: Drivers go to a parking lot. Hazmat suit-clad healthcare professionals meet them at their car. Through a series of stations motorists drive up to, they will be tested for the virus.

