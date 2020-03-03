Coronavirus Concerns Cause Publishers, Creators to Pull Out of Emerald City Comic Con

On Tuesday, there were nine COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Washington and 27 confirmed cases. After the most recent deaths, publishers began announcing that they would not be attending ECCC due to COVID-19.

First, Penguin Random House announced it would no longer be at the convention:



Penguin Random House has canceled its participation in the upcoming Emerald City Comic Con due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. While this show is an important way for our staff & authors to connect w/ readers, their health & safety take priority.

Penguin Random House was slated to bring a host of sci-fi and fantasy authors to Seattle for appearances and giveaways.

Only an hour later, Dark Horse Comics, a staple of comic conventions and one of the largest independent comic book companies around, withdrew. They have decided to pull out of ECCC "due to the severity of the COVID-19 virus," Dark Horse announced on social media.

Important #ECCC2020 notice: Due to the severity of the COVID-19 virus, Dark Horse Comics has made the difficult decision to pull out of Emerald City Comic Con 2020. It is with the safety and well-being of our staff and creators in mind that we have come to this decision. 1/2

Comic artists and authors have also announced that they will no longer be attending the convention:



Hey there. So, this sucks, but I’m having to cancel ECCC. I’m very sorry. It’s not a decision I enjoyed making. ❤️ I really wish I could be there. pic.twitter.com/EEiSJVofIt

The event drew 98,000 attendees last year and, as COVID-19 spreads in Washington state, many are worried that a large public setting such as ECCC may be a breeding ground for infection. Notably, in 2009, PAX, a video gaming convention in Seattle, spread H1N1 virus, or swine flu, to at least 100 attendees. Washington's Department of Health has already advised people, especially people over 60, to stay away from large gatherings. Yet, ECCC is still happening.

According to a report from KING5, attendees are anxious about going to the convention. Many are wondering whether there will be refunds for guests who are afraid to attend.

I know @emeraldcitycon is moving forward, but has anyone heard whether they’re offering any options for the guests that are afraid to go? #ECCC

The Stranger has inquired whether these announcements will change ECCC's decision. We will update when we hear back.