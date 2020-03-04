Slog AM: Biden Leads; Bloomberg Is Out; Anyone Need Their Meth Tested for Coronavirus?

He'll always have American Samoa. DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES

: Who brought Uncle Joe's campaign the defibrillator? Just kidding, we know it was South Carolina. Biden won Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, and six other states. Bernie Sanders won California, the biggest prize of the night (also Utah, Vermont, and Colorado). The two-man race we saw last night left candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and money bags Mike Bloomberg in the dust. Currently, Biden leads the race with 453 delegates, Sanders has 382, and Warren is in a distant third with 50. Biden's strength came from older voters and black voters. Sanders saw success with younger voters, Latinos, and liberals.

Voting is not as easy as it could be: The last person who voted in Texas waited in line for seven hours just to vote. Since 2012, 750 polling places have been shut down statewide. It's made it harder for minorities to vote. Voter suppression in 2020!!! You just fucking love to see it.



The last voter at Texas Southern University has walked out of the voting booth. It took Hervis Rogers nearly 7 hours to vote tonight. #supertuesday2020 pic.twitter.com/kEQ0HgPZHg

— ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: Mike Bloomberg has just suspended his presidential campaign. He didn't quite have the night he paid for last night. Though, he was polling at a worrisome 22 percent in Colorado. Bloomberg has endorsed Joe Biden. Bye, Bloomberg. Drown your feelings in some big gay ice cream.

Employees of EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland are worried: That they were exposed to COVID-19. Seven of nine deaths from coronavirus in Washington (and in the U.S.) have occurred at the Kirkland hospital. EvergreenHealth has not been transparent about the risk to employees, according to Evergreen employees. Some nurses only found out that patients they treated had COVID-19 after they had already treated, and been exposed to them.

Check to see if your Washington school is closed: KING5 has a list of closures. Hazen High School in Renton will be closed for the rest of the week after a student there tested positive for the coronavirus.

NEW: A high school student in Renton, Wash. has tested positive for coronavirus. The district is closing the school for the remainder of the week. pic.twitter.com/QmhVinRwXs

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 4, 2020

Good news! Anyone can now be tested for the coronavirus. Vice President and COVID-19 Captain Mike Pence have announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted all restrictions on coronavirus testing for Americans. However, the supply of tests won't meet the demand for weeks.

Need coronavirus info? Check out this 17-year-old's website. He's from Mercer Island.

REI shuts down campuses: Three of the outdoor retailer's Washington corporate campuses have been closed down after two incidents of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus death rate surpasses flu death rate: Globally, the death rate is 3.4 percent, according to the World Health Organization. That's deadlier than the seasonal flu. However, it does not transmit as easily, WHO said. For the first time, the death rate for the disease is higher outside of China. The virus has also arrived in India.

Italy is basically shutting down: Public events, cinemas, theaters, and more are shutting down across the country. Italy is also deciding whether it will close all schools and universities until mid-March. The country is trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. More than 2,500 people are infected.

National media gets it wrong: NBC News called Seattle a "ghost town." I mean, sure there were like five people missing from my yoga class last night but the city seemed perfectly busy yesterday. Any other Seattle residents reject this characterization?



Seattle a 'ghost town' as residents face uncertainty of growing coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/9grrcWb8wE

— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 4, 2020

New Hampshire's first coronavirus case: The patient tested positive for COVID-19. They were ordered to stay isolated but decided to go to an invite-only event across state lines in Vermont instead.

Indiana police say they'll test illicit drugs for coronavirus: This was the text of a now-deleted Facebook post by the Montpelier Police Department: "Like many of you, we know that several of these popularly used street drugs have made their way into our communities from countries that are overwhelmed with devastating Coronavirus outbreaks, meaning your stash could be contaminated," the department wrote. "Beginning Monday, you can bring your Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl, Carfentanil, Cocaine and other illicit street drugs in for FREE testing!! That's right,...Free!! (for large quantities, please call ahead)."

Enough about the possible-pandemic, let's talk about good health news: In a first, doctors have tried the gene-editing tool CRISPR inside someone's body. Doctors at the Casey Eye Institute in Portland, Oregon are trying to make people with a genetic kind of blindness see. Read more here.

What peace deal? The ink is barely dry on a peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban. Still, the U.S. just hit the Taliban with an airstrike. American forces say the strike was defensive since the Taliban was attacking Afghan checkpoints.

Tacoma is getting a pro soccer stadium: The Tacoma City Council just approved plans to build a $60 million stadium that would seat 5,000 people. It would be built for professional women's soccer (go Reign). The Seattle Sounders and the Tacoma Rainiers would also get to use it. Currently, soccer teams in Tacoma play on a baseball field.

Melbourne man fishes necklace out of store: He cut a hole into the window of a high-end boutique. Then he spent three hours trying to fish a Versace necklace off a mannequin with a fishing pole. Well, technically he had to use two different fishing poles to make it work. He got the necklace.

Today's best entertainment options are: Sara Porkalob's The Angel in the House, a final chance to see Maria Phillips's Lost in Plain Sight at the Bellevue Arts Museum, and two shows with Best Coast. See more on our EverOut Things To Do calendar.