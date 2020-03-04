Judging Stickers as Art

Jess Stein

"Art/Not Art Arrows"

Spotted near the Shell station on 10th. JK

"Yo Barber! Give Me That 80s Geek Look!"

Love it when the sign does that. JK

"Know Smoking"

Love a sticker intervention. JK

"Mystery"

Spooky. JK

BONUS: Astoria Edition

"2thless Tooth"

Isn't it cute! JK

What the fuck? Someone's trying to steal my gig!Spotted on First Hill. Took this at night while it was raining, hence the weird reflection from the sign. This seems like such a specific sticker, but the only thing I can find while rooting through the phrase on the internet is that you can buy a shirt off Redbubble with this design. The seller looks like they are based in Snoqualmie. In any case, is this an '80s look? It seems more army brat if you ask me!Get it?Spotted just up the hill from Indian Summer Vintage. I'm pretty sure this is the work of Seattle artist Brandon Vosika . He loves skulls I took a short little vacation to Astoria, Oregon last weekend. It's so cute! And haunted! And full of kind people and vintage shopping! Spotted this toothless wonder outside a coffee shop in the downtown area. It looks like this baby is found all over the Pacific Northwest.

