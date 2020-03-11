Slog AM: Biden's Lofty Lead, Inslee Will Announce New Gathering Restrictions, Chicago Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

Will they still dye the river green? vichie81/Getty Images

: Welp, somehow this is where we are . Former vice president Joe Biden, who didn't seem like he had a shot in hell before the South Carolina primary, has secured a lofty lead in the quest for delegates. He won Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi last night on Super Tuesday II. Senator Bernie Sanders won North Dakota. He has an edge in Washington State, but it's still too close to call.

Youch: Sanders is literally winning by a hair in Washington. At the time of this writing, the results are 32.8 percent Sanders to 32.5 percent Biden.

Want to feel bad about it all? Here are the ages of voters taken from exit polls in Michigan.



These age gaps in the MI exit polls are staggering. pic.twitter.com/myHi0sb18S

— Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, back to the public-health crisis: Governor Jay Inslee is expected to announce new mandatory social-distancing rules this morning. He will announce restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 people in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. A press conference for the announcement on Wednesday morning will include the mayors of Seattle, Everett, and Tacoma and executives for King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties. Concerts, sporting events, and other cultural events will be impacted, but it is not expected to extend to public schools.

KING 5 interviewed a woman who had the coronavirus: The woman, who's in her 30s, got sick about 14 days ago. She had a high fever. She seems fine now. That's pretty much the extent of the story.

King County Council sets aside $28 million in emergency funding: To build four isolation and quarantine sites for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. There will be sites in White Center, Interbay, Kent, and North Seattle.

Fuming about the federal government's role in the coronavirus spread? Read this New York Times article about how the federal government and its rules and restrictions have inhibited testing and contributed to a virus that has spread undetected throughout the nation.

There are 1,200 cases in Germany: But Chancellor Angela Merkel believes that 70 percent of Germans could get COVID-19. That's around 58 million people.

Tulsi, I think you should leave: At least this is funny.



With only three people in the race, Tulsi Gabbard is currently running sixth in the Michigan primary.

— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 11, 2020

Two bodies found in Olympia woods: The bodies of a woman and child were found by hikers. The sheriff's office is treating the investigation as a homicide.

The University of Dayton will go online: Students took to the streets on Tuesday night after the university announced it would be stopping in-person classes until at least April 6 due to a positive COVID-19 case at the school. Riot police showed up.



We have video of police officers shooting what appears to be non-lethal weapons at students. pic.twitter.com/kgSasTUtC6

— Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

Russia passed that bill: The one that could give Vladimir Putin two more terms as president. He can now legally stay in power past 2024.

Weinstein will get sentenced today: The district attorney urged the judge to give rapist Harvey Weinstein the maximum sentence of 29 years. His attorneys cited his age, poor health, and "remarkable accomplishments" and asked for only five years of prison time. UPDATE: Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Headline of the week: Coronavirus conference gets canceled because of coronavirus.

Speaking of COVID-19 cancellations: Chicago just canceled its downtown St. Patrick's Day parade. Dublin already canceled its St. Paddy's festivities. For whatever reason, New York City still hasn't canceled its parade.

Today's best entertainment options are: A concert with Patti Smith, a comedy show with Todd Barry, and a Prime Rib Dinner at Jack's BBQ. See more on our EverOut Things To Do calendar.