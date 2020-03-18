Slog AM: Border with Canada Is Closed, Drive-Through Testing Grows, St. Patrick's Day Ghost Town

Mirian Fuentes, a medical assistant, talks to someone who showed up at an appointment-only drive-up clinic set up by the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest Outpatient Medical Center yesterday. Karen Ducey / Getty Images

"From Lynnwood to Puyallup people are driving through makeshift testing locations and having nurses swab the inside of their noses."

It all started with a fever: A Seattle woman who had covid-19 explains what it was like.

Medical workers keep testing positive: Seattle hospitals report that "the virus has infected more than two dozen workers, a sign of further stress on the medical system."

Trump announces the Canadian border is closed: To all but essential traffic.

Joe Biden won all the primaries last night: He won Florida, Arizona, and Illinois.

One service that hasn't been canceled is mail delivery: "There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail," the United States Postal Service says. Spend your day home alone making cards or writing letters to people you love.

The normally packed Pike/Pine nightlife corridor was a ghost town last night for St. Patrick's Day. This is Linda's. Christopher Frizzelle

Why are the windows boarded up? "The main reason we decided to board up Linda's Tavern is simply that we don't know how long we will be closed," Linda Derschang said in an interview this morning. "And if it is longer than four weeks, and the streets are empty, it just seemed logical that there was the potential for broken windows or worse."

How many employees her her company have been affected? "I laid off around 100 people and I'm absolutely heartbroken."

Wandering around at 10 pm last night, tears in my eyes, I saw something I've never seen before: Mezcaleria Oaxaca, the restaurant area inside dark and closed, has something new around the corner from its front door: a window for to-go orders. It opened last night. Look!

A friendly face in the middle of the ghost town. Christopher Frizzelle

chips and salsa and guacamole (unlike my other nearby favorite, Carmelo's Tacos ), tacos including shrimp and halibut (also unlike Carmelo's), full-size entrees like chicken tamale plato and mole negro plato, and wines to-go.

I had the carne asada tacos, and they were delicious: Looked like this. Supporting Oaxaca Taqueria means supporting the people who work there. Granted, there's nowhere to sit. But there's nowhere to sit anywhere right now. And a couple tacos and a Topo Chico go well with wandering around the neighborhood crying.

Oaxaca Taqueria also got the first curb-side sign from the city: Indicating that what used to be street parking is now pull-up food-to-go waiting zone. Komo has a report on those signs here.

The new food-to-go loading zone sign. Note the empty street and the empty bus in the background. Christopher Frizzelle

"The S&P 500 fell more than 3 percent. Major European markets were 4 to 5 percent lower."

Meanwhile in Venice, Italy: Now that the canals of Venice have been cleared of boats and people, Venetians are experiencing the "pleasant surprise to see the waters of their canals turning from muddy to crystal clean, with fish and the bottom clearly visible."

Are you looking for something to do with your time? Read The Plague by Albert Camus with me and people all over the world.

Are you allowed to go to Seattle parks? Yes, under certain conditions.