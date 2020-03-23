Did You Get Denied Unemployment? It Could Have Been a Glitch

A little help here! Kritchanut/Getty Images

The Washington Employment Security Department is drowning in unemployment requests.

Because of COVID-19, businesses are closing, employees are being laid off left and right, and no one knows when, or if, they will get their jobs back. Many in this situation have applied for standby unemployment, a classification that lets workers collect unemployment without having to look for a new job since they may get their old jobs back. Usually, the Employment Security Department only provides up to four weeks of standby pay. But new rules announced by Gov. Jay Inslee expanded standby benefits to 12 weeks of coverage for those who lose jobs because of COVID.

However, it turns out some part of the ESD system didn't get the memo, and that's leading to a problematic glitch.

A lot of workers looking for standby unemployment have been denied coverage—particularly, workers who worked part-time and applied for standby, as well as anyone who applied for more than 12 weeks of standby. That's... a lot of people.

"A huge number of people were unable to access the system whatsoever," Councilmember Lisa Herbold said in a Seattle City Council meeting on Monday.

Nick Demerice, a spokesperson at ESD, didn't have specific numbers because of federal guidelines limiting when unemployment data can be released.

"A subset of the total applications received last week" were denied, Demerice said. So, how many applications were received last week? Demerice couldn't say exactly.

"I can tell you we were averaging around 20,000 phone calls per day last week and our website received more than 1.6 million visits," he wrote in an e-mail.

Emergency rules implemented on March 8 changed the standby system. Those changes weren't added into the department's technology fast enough, Demerice wrote.

The COVID-19 outbreak in this region, and in the country as a whole, has given us all whiplash. Inslee declared a state of emergency for Washington on Feb. 29. Seattle formalized a proclamation of civil emergency on March 3. Since then, infections statewide have reached into the thousands and there are nearly 100 deaths. Employment across the region, especially for part-time and service workers, has become tenuous.

According to Demerice, the standby program was updated during the weekend to fix the glitch. Anyone who was denied for being a part-time worker or for requesting more than four weeks of standby pay "received an automated redetermination letter and should be approved," he wrote. (Before Inslee's emergency changes, only full-time workers could qualify for standby.)

"If someone is still in denied status," Demerice wrote, "they may have another issue with their application and will need to contact our claim center. We are experiencing large call volumes, though hopefully with the fixes that went into place last week—those volumes should drop this week."

Ironically enough, to deal with the high volume of requests, ESD is hiring. If you're someone who is out of work and looking for work, there's that I guess!