It starts around 4:18:
McCAIN: I think we need to start easing up on rents and loans in this country for the average American family as well. It's not that people can't go out and work, it’s that they are unable to.
I’m the fiscal conservative in the bunch but what’s the point of having government mandates if we can't help people in a crisis such as this? And I will say, we talked about this yesterday with Senator Schumer, the idea that someone like Boeing or an airline can use the stimulus package that we just gave them to bail them out right now, and have them just buyback their stock? I think we need to put laws in place to make sure that doesn’t happen, because that’s big money, we’re talking about billions of dollars that could be going to the average American who cannot work right now.
I think we need to start relying on private institutions at this point. When you see people like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos asking people for donations? There’s a lot of conversations about billionaires and wealth in this country. Right now your country is calling on you during a time of crisis. I don’t want to hear about average Americans donating. I want to talk about the 1% of the 1% who is getting in action.
I don’t want to hear it, Jeff Bezos! I don’t want to hear you asking the average American for a donation! I want to see you going out and using Amazon for purposes like getting some of these people masks… Doctors in this country are talking about how it’s like working in Chernobyl and they’re writing their wills! This is not right in the United States of America right now!
Welcome, comrade?