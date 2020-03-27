The US Is Paying an Exorbitant Price for an Incompetency That's Permitted Only to White Males

Entertainer-in-Chief. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The story in Politico is that Obama's administration prepared a 69-page playbook for a pandemic. It contains the steps the White House should have taken in January to adequately prepare the US for the inevitable arrival of COVID-19. The White House ignored this document and instead proceeded in a direction that has thrown states, citizens, and the whole health system into confusion.

One of the key recommendations in the document is that messaging must be coherent and consistent to keep the public adequately informed. We have seen nothing like that from the White House. One moment, the public is told that the situation is not so dire. The next moment, that it very much is. Then the public is told to go back to work. It's almost over. Normal is right around the corner. Then people in red states are told go back to work because "they have it under control." One day, the public must make sacrifices. One night, the president insists we do not need more ventilators. But right the next morning, he is "ragetweeting" that a company that makes cars, General Motors, is not producing enough ventilators.



Last night, he was on TV downplaying the need for ventilators.



This morning, he's ragetweeting at GM about "much needed Ventilators" and threatening to "Invoke 'P'" (which I guess is the Defense Production Act) https://t.co/NDMTgpn5UZ

— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 27, 2020

Many suspect that Trump is downplaying the pandemic because he wants to be reelected. But the problem with this bit of reasoning is that bungling the response to the crisis seems, for the goal of retaining the White House, far less effective than successfully, dutifully, and scientifically managing it. And so the question is: Why didn't he listen to the intelligence community in January? Or simply follow the clear steps of the playbook? My answer is he simply didn't have the capacity to do so.

This does not mean he is stupid. Trump can do lots of things very well, but these things usually have to do with one form of entertainment or another. In the case of his presidency, it has been to keep racist white America in a state of euphoria. He finally speaks their language in public and without shame or hesitation. He fills the papers and websites and TV stations with their once-repressed feelings and desires. This is MAGA. But MAGA has nothing to do with reality. COVID-19, however, is, to use the words of the old school rapper KRS-One, "all about reality." And so, more than entertainment (fictions of white supremacy, fictions of American awesomeness, fictions of walls and Muslim bans) is required of the president. But this is something he just can't do, even if he wanted to.

A large part of the disastrous US response to COVID-19 can be attributed to its leader's inherent limitations. Put another way, he doesn't have the competence for the present task (managing a world-historical pandemic from the White House). It's not just that his mind is fixed on getting another fours years. Even if it were unfixed, and his mind turned to the task of checking the spread of the virus, we would find it is just not in him to do this task even half badly. The truth hurts. The best that he can do is what he is doing now: verbally hacking at the pandemic this way and that. But the crisis still grows. The US is paying an exorbitant price for an incompetency that's permitted only to white males.

For three years, our country could easily afford a Trump. The job market was expanding; the stock market, soaring; GDP, solid enough. As long as its books were in the black, the US economy could absorb bad decision (trade war with China) after bad decision (ending the Iran agreement) after bad decision (caging brown children). But once the stock markets and job markets began to tumble, and the size of the COVID-19 crisis became unmanageable due to character-related errors and confusions, the price of irrational white euphoria rose sharply. And we are not yet done paying for the privilege of white male incompetence. The bill at the end of all this will be terrific.