Anyone need a parking place? Christopher Frizzelle
As I got closer to the place where they toss the fish—now wrapped in chains, although still selling fish—I heard one of the employees say to a customer, "Oh yeah? Where are you from?" And then a moment later, "This isn't normally how we operate."
This is the famous stall where they toss fish. Christopher Frizzelle
Seriously, lots of parking available. Christopher Frizzelle
Plenty of places not to smoke in. Christopher Frizzelle
Most stalls are covered up or closed. Christopher Frizzelle
Although not all of them. Christopher Frizzelle
No nuts today. Christopher Frizzelle
They might be picked daily but they're not for sale daily. Not right now. Christopher Frizzelle
Those bags say "Superfine cake donut mix." Christopher Frizzelle
No bagels today. Christopher Frizzelle
No orca pictures. Christopher Frizzelle
No more newsstand (to be fair, it succumbed to outside injuries before the coronavirus came along). Christopher Frizzelle
Usually this area is a madhouse of tourists, flowers, and produce. Christopher Frizzelle
"It's truly insane," I heard someone saying as I snapped this pic. Christopher Frizzelle
Most vendors are closed, but a few that sell groceries are still open. Christopher Frizzelle
Covering the berries with plastic wrap. Christopher Frizzelle
Fresh truffles, anyone? Christopher Frizzelle
It's actually not a bad spot to get a few provisions, given all the space you'll have between you and the next person. Christopher Frizzelle
The arts and crafts section. Christopher Frizzelle
If I had a black marker I might have added an "s." Christopher Frizzelle
Ghost town. Christopher Frizzelle
Go ahead and trespass, no one's watching. Christopher Frizzelle
Anyone? Christopher Frizzelle
Anyone at all. Christopher Frizzelle
Seafood display sans seafood. Christopher Frizzelle
The big cheese-making tub was still in business, but the door was locked. Christopher Frizzelle
Mostly closed stores along this strip. Christopher Frizzelle
Not a ton of to-go options. Christopher Frizzelle
Barely any people even walking around. Christopher Frizzelle
And the original Starbucks? They had to be closed, right? Christopher Frizzelle
Wrong. Open! Peeked inside and saw this. Employee and customer faces are blacked out because I didn't ask each of them first if I could take this photo and there are not six feet between each of them. Christopher Frizzelle
Upshot: If your dying wish has always been to get a coffee at the original Starbucks, there has never been a shorter line.