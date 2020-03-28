Anyone need a parking place?
As I got closer to the place where they toss the fish—now wrapped in chains, although still selling fish—I heard one of the employees say to a customer, "Oh yeah? Where are you from?" And then a moment later, "This isn't normally how we operate."
This is the famous stall where they toss fish. Christopher Frizzelle
Seriously, lots of parking available. Christopher Frizzelle

Plenty of places not to smoke in. Christopher Frizzelle

Most stalls are covered up or closed. Christopher Frizzelle

Although not all of them. Christopher Frizzelle

No nuts today. Christopher Frizzelle

They might be picked daily but they're not for sale daily. Not right now. Christopher Frizzelle

Those bags say "Superfine cake donut mix." Christopher Frizzelle

No bagels today. Christopher Frizzelle

No orca pictures. Christopher Frizzelle

No more newsstand (to be fair, it succumbed to outside injuries before the coronavirus came along). Christopher Frizzelle

Usually this area is a madhouse of tourists, flowers, and produce. Christopher Frizzelle

"It's truly insane," I heard someone saying as I snapped this pic. Christopher Frizzelle

Most vendors are closed, but a few that sell groceries are still open. Christopher Frizzelle

Covering the berries with plastic wrap. Christopher Frizzelle

Fresh truffles, anyone? Christopher Frizzelle

It's actually not a bad spot to get a few provisions, given all the space you'll have between you and the next person. Christopher Frizzelle

The arts and crafts section. Christopher Frizzelle

If I had a black marker I might have added an "s." Christopher Frizzelle

Ghost town. Christopher Frizzelle

Go ahead and trespass, no one's watching. Christopher Frizzelle

Anyone? Christopher Frizzelle

Anyone at all. Christopher Frizzelle

Seafood display sans seafood. Christopher Frizzelle

The big cheese-making tub was still in business, but the door was locked. Christopher Frizzelle

Mostly closed stores along this strip. Christopher Frizzelle

Not a ton of to-go options. Christopher Frizzelle

Barely any people even walking around. Christopher Frizzelle

And the original Starbucks? They had to be closed, right? Christopher Frizzelle

Wrong. Open! Peeked inside and saw this. Employee and customer faces are blacked out because I didn't ask each of them first if I could take this photo and there are not six feet between each of them. Christopher Frizzelle

Upshot: If your dying wish has always been to get a coffee at the original Starbucks, there has never been a shorter line.

