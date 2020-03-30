Slog AM: Possible Good News in Seattle, Confusion About Cleaning Groceries, and Gratitude on National Doctors Day

Local leaders, including Governor Jay Inslee, practiced social distancing while meeting at the temporary hospital being built at the CenturyLink Field Event Center. Karen Ducey / Getty Images

The New York Times reports : "The Seattle area, home of the first known coronavirus case in the United States and the place where the virus claimed 37 of its first 50 victims, is now seeing evidence that strict containment strategies, imposed in the earliest days of the outbreak, are beginning to pay off — at least for now."

What's wrong with President Trump? In a word, narcissism, writes Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post. And it's "never been more dangerous."

How do you say goodbye to a loved one with COVID-19? It's very complicated, as Nina Shapiro of The Seattle Times finds in the case of Hoang Dinh Nguyen, 72.

"She's dead, and I'm quarantined" A similar story from the State of Indiana, as told to Eli Saslow of The Washington Post by Tony Sizemore.

Should you be scrubbing down all of your grocery store purchases? This doctor in Michigan says yes, but...

...the Washington State Department of Public Health says "no need," and this assistant professor at Harvard's school of public health says that when it comes to groceries and delivery packages, "the risk is low."

Should more people in the US be wearing masks? The head of China's CDC says yes in an interview with Science Magazine. "The big mistake in the U.S. and Europe, in my opinion, is that people aren’t wearing masks," says George Gao. "This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. Droplets play a very important role—you’ve got to wear a mask, because when you speak, there are always droplets coming out of your mouth."

Should the US government use location data to track the spread of coronavirus? A debate is underway, but it seems the tracking is already happening:

The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments, have started to receive data about the location of millions of cell phones from the mobile advertising industry. The data shows which retailers, parks and other public spaces are still drawing crowds that could risk spreading the virus. The goal is reportedly to create a portal for officials that contains geolocation data in as many as 500 cities across the country.

Why are jobs being destroyed faster in America than in pretty much any other country? Because in other countries, write economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, "governments are protecting employment. Workers keep their jobs, even in industries that are shut down. The government covers most of their wage through direct payments to employers. Wages are, in effect, socialized for the duration of the crisis." In this country, it's a very different story: "Instead of safeguarding employment, America is relying on beefed-up unemployment benefits."

Is your boss spying on you while you work from home? It's increasingly likely and "perfectly legal."

Yikes. Well, um, how's the weather looking today? "Unsettled," as in: "Early, heavy rains will be followed by a stretch of sun in the morning followed by bursts of heavy downpours and possibly hail."

Area of steadier/heavier precipitation has pushed into the Cascades, but showers are popping up behind it! You may see pockets of blue sky today but with that comes a chance for isolated thunderstorms to fire up. Keep on eye on the sky if you're outside for a walk! #wawx pic.twitter.com/jmLY0Vv6sq

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 30, 2020

Feeling bad? Cultivating gratitude can make you feel better and today turns out to be National Doctors Day so there you go: start feeling better by feeling grateful for the medical professionals who are literally putting their lives at risk as they continue treating people during this pandemic despite the federal government's failure to provide enough emergency protective gear.