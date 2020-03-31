Consider Andrew Cuomo's Nipples

Your expertise is needed. Please can you tell us where you come down on the question of whether Andrew Cuomo has pierced nipples or not, as per the photos going round of something odd definitely visible under his polo shirt. This is an important issue and right in your wheelhouse so please give us your thoughts. What Really Matters

I've spent a lot of time around gay guys with tit rings—guys who are likelier to wear polo shirts than harnesses—and it's my considered opinion that... those are tit rings. Almost certainly. Only Andrew Cuomo knows for sure, of course, and he's not telling. (The Daily Beast asked and got no response.) But if Cuomo's tits aren't pierced... well, there's something under there and it's not two tiny boxes of n95 masks.

But you don't have to take my word for it. The Daily Beast asked Brian Keith Thompson, owner of LA’s Body Electric Tattoo and piercer to stars, to examine the evidence:

[After] looking at the photos in question, Thompson believes he saw the outline of a curve barbell piercing underneath that polo. “It’s curved downward a little bit,” he said. “That’s very common with nipple piercings. [People] develop not only a hematoma, but especially those with male nipples, [might] develop a keloid... I’m going to go out on a limb and say, yes, Governor Cuomo has a nipple piercing,” Thompson went on. “We’ve probably all sat in a room and talked to someone who has their nipples pierced. You’d never know. Your great-grandfather could have his nipple pierced and you’d never know, because when do you see your great-grandfather with his shirt off?”

When indeed.

I get why this topic is fun and I'll admit to examining the footage from Cuomo's presser yesterday just as closely as any conspiracy theorist has ever examined the Zapruder film. But it shouldn't matter whether or not the governor of New York has tit rings—particularly right now. Because don't we all have more important things to worry about at the moment? And it's been almost thirty years since Axyl Rose's pierced tit appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone and made nipple rings safe for straight boys? (Tit rings weren't the only thing Rose appropriated from gay culture: check out his leather chaps and leather officer hat. Tattoos, piercings, fetish wear, nude photos, etc., etc., all went mainstream years ago.

That said, contra the AVClub, I don't think Cuomo has to "fess up" about his nipple piercings. (And I'm not in love with the AVClub's sex negativity either; there's nothing "gross" or "stomach-churning" about a man with pierced nipples.) While I've always wanted the world to be a safer place for those who wanna let it all hang out and wanna let their freak flags fly, a world where some people keep that shit to themselves—a world where some people have hidden depths—is a more interesting world for freak flag flyers and freak flag deniers alike. Knowing there might be more to some people than meets the eye—knowing that some people's great-grandfathers and great-grandmothers might've been (or might be) secret kinksters—is way more interesting than knowing everything about everybody. And spotting the occasional bit of evidence that this is the case... because grandma left her strap-on in the bathroom sink... or because you spotted your best friend outside a fetish club... or because your governor didn't realize how sheer a polo shirt can be... reminds us that the unlikeliest people are frequently more complex than we realize.

And don't assume that everyone who keeps their piercings or kinks or sexual adventures to themselves—or refuses to confirm rumors or hard evidence about them—is a conflicted mess. Some people get off on having a secret. For some folks keeping their kinks secret is another one of their kinks.

