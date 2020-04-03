Looking for Fun Tonight? Stream SPLIFF—the Weed Short Film Fest!

It's the WEEKEND! (Yes, weekends still exist.) And the WEEKEND is the perfect time to stream some hilarious, super fun content... and do we have the content for you! It's called SPLIFF —our insanely entertaining film festival all about WEED!

For those just joining us, SPLIFF 2019 features a ton of really funny, strange, and crazy short films (all under 4 minutes and 20 seconds) that are made by cannabis lovers just like you from all over the Pacific Northwest! We take the best of the best, and put them into one enjoyable evening of pot-inspired fun. Want to watch a trailer for it? YES, YOU DO!



NOW YOU'RE REALLY INTERESTED, RIGHT? Here's how you can watch it tonight! Simply go here and purchase your ticket. It's only $5... unless you love what we're doing and want to keep The Stranger afloat. Then please choose the $10 or $15 option! (Plus, a cut of the proceeds goes to the filmmakers, so... YOU'RE HELPING THE ECONOMY, GUYS.)

And if you love this one, and can't wait to see the 2020 version of SPLIFF—you won't have to wait long! We're working on putting it together right now, and will have an update for you super soon.

Want to learn more about what films you'll see while streaming SPLIFF 2019? Check out this very informative lineup of the films!



Start Streaming



N.O.P.E.

In this mid-1990s PSA, Billy and Charlie learn the hard way that even a single puff of marijuana will turn you into a crazy, violent pervert. Not one puff ever!

Bloom

Flaming blunts, raging bowls, hot dabs—this is the sexiest smoke porn you've ever seen.

Fully Froggo

A frog eats too many gummies. Or does he?

Witch Weed

An expert stoner finds the ultimate high. Beware of the devil's lettuce.

Green

A magical trip to the bodega thanks to some green.

Bibbel the Dwarf Dwarf

One person. One peanut. One backyard. Only one can win.

BBHMM Blunt

An instructional video on how to roll a magical "Bitch Better Have My Money" blunt, in the style of Rihanna's famous Fenty Beauty makeup tutorials.

Corporate Coitus

A Dada-inspired visual and aural collage made up of disembodied heads, colorful circles, and ominous eyes.

Grandpa Joe

So what if your new houseguest has a tiny green face, a cute little astronaut helmet, and a motherfucking spaceship? He's definitely NOT AN ALIEN. He's just Grandpa Joe!

Leaffolder House

A dealer must go deep into the woods to deliver the goods. But at the end of his journey is a hit that might be too intense for him to handle.

Harsh Tokes & Bong Jokes

A punk-rock love letter to growing up, smoking weed at the beach, late-night parties, learning how to kiss, and how you shouldn't mix liquor and weed.

Smokescreen

When Olivia's date takes a turn for the mediocre, she gets stoned and ends up trapped in the reality of online dating.

Hands

A spaced-out, bizarre ode to hands.

Kevin's Proclamation

He's Kevin, and he's got something to proclaim.

Candy Sandwich

ASMR crafting with Sayuri and Gabby La La. Watch them make a fancy sandwich!

The Girl Who Couldn't...

A mockumentary trailer about a girl who is struck with a tragic disorder and the devastating impact it has on those closest to her.

Switch Hitter Haze

Wyatt has a crush on his roommate Connor, who is very cute and very straight. When their dealer brings over a mysterious strain of weed, things that were fixed become fluid—and none of them will ever be the same.

Munchies Massacre

A bag of Doritos and some Oreos commiserate over all the friends they've lost to late-night snacking when... Oh no! Run! Get out of the cupboard while you still can! The stoner has got the munchies again!

Weed Art Process

This is the story of a magic seed. Through pure art, the seed frees the power of imagination.

Bagel Bite Fright Night

Stoned and alone, two women get caught in a 1990s slasher nightmare when they experience a home invasion by a slew of celebrity sex offenders. Or do they?

BOOBatory

Sometimes boobs have minds of their own.

You Wanna Order Pizza?

Two epically stoned Australians attempt to order a pizza. If only they could order pizza with their minds! Oh wait... can they?

Joint Heights

In this adorable stop-motion animation film, joints do yoga, thrash to heavy-metal music, and fuck in the afternoon. A candid look at how cannabis is part of day-to-day life for the residents of Joint Heights.

SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? Tonight's the perfect night to stream SPLIFF! Get your virtual ticket here!

Want the Stranger to continue doing cool stuff like this for you? DONATE, MY FRIEND! DONATE!