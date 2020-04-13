Coronavirus Updates: Easter Messages of Hope, Rare East Coast Gratitude for the West Coast

A ventilator being shipped from California to New York. Office of the Governor of California

• A major meat plant is closing indefinitely in South Dakota. The closure is increasing anxieties around the food supply chain.

• Many West Coast residents will be pleased by this headline from the New York Times: "The East Coast, Always in the Spotlight, Owes a Debt to the West"

• It seems like Washington, Oregon, and California have done a good job battling the virus, but:

This disparity in perception [between the West and East Coasts] reflects a longstanding dynamic in America politics: The concentration of media and commentators in Washington and New York has often meant that what happens in the West is overlooked or minimized. It is a function of the time difference—the three Pacific states are three hours behind New York—and the sheer physical distance.

CA's 500 ventilators will begin to ship out today:

100->NY

100->NJ

100->IL

50->MD

50->DC

50->DE

50->NV



Committed to the health of every Californian. Practicing our duty as Americans to take care of one another. I know other states would do the same. pic.twitter.com/5y5hquISew

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 7, 2020

• Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 508 deaths and 10,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state.

• Advocates are worried that house-flippers are being opportunistic about coronavirus woes in Seattle: “I’m working with a developer that is aggressively purchasing properties in Leschi. I’m writing offers sight unseen and do not need access to your house," one home buyer wrote in a handwritten note.

• Pope Francis delivered an Easter message to a closed basilica: “This is not a time for indifference, because the whole world is suffering and needs to be united in facing the pandemic.”



• The Queen of England also gave an address: “We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be, particularly for those suffering with grief, light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”



The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

• Here's our president:



HAPPY EASTER!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

• And then on to regularly scheduled tweeting...

