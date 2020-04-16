The New Guy With the Big Dick Or the Old Standby With the Big Dick: Who's Up First?

I'm projecting forward to the end of strict social distancing and face a dilemma I cannot figure out. I'm an ethically non-monogamous female, currently involved with two great men. I live with neither of them, so am of course not seeing them physically right now. One I have been dating for longer, we have a very supportive bond and great sex, with no illusions of coupledom. (He's in an open marriage which I am very ok with.) The other I met right before this pandemishegoss got started. We have been hot and heavy through technology, but have not had the opportunity to have sex yet. Sponsored Make a donation to El Centro de la Raza’s Emergency Response Fund today at www.elcentrodelaraza.org. So here's the rub. Both are well-hung men. Picture and video attached strictly for verification purposes. (And thought you could use the pick-me-up!) Sex with either one of these men, especially after being pent up, is bound to leave my small-ish pussy sore, even with lots of lube and foreplay. Night-long sessions are planned with both. Both want to see me as soon as possible. But I can only see one first! I'll need a couple days rest between them but I don't want to hurt either's feelings by choosing the other to be first at bat. My pussy's preference is the new guy, only for the novelty, but emotionally I'm much more tied to my other partner, who has been so great to me. I'm really looking forward to reconnecting with him. He would be supportive if I told him I wanted to see the other guy first but I'm worried a little part of him would be hurt. I'm also worried that this would be a dick move on my part. He and his wife don't have sex, so he is just as sexually frustrated as anyone who's currently living alone. I don't know what to do. Fabulously Intense Relationships Turning Up Problems

There are two guys, both of them sweethearts, both anxious to fuck you, and both with huge beautiful dicks.

We can safely file this one under "good problem(s) to have."

I think you should listen to your heart, FIRSTUP, which is telling you to prioritize the feelings—and the huge beautiful dick—of Mr. LongTerm. You say he's "been so great" to you and that you're tied to him emotionally. So it's not just sexual. The sex is great with Mr. LongTerm but he's clearly been good to and for you in other ways. Assuming "been so great" means he's come through for you and not just in you—assuming he's been there for you when you needed his emotional, social, or logistical support—that tips the balance in his favor. If Mr. LongTerm were just a fuckbuddy and it was a purely transactional relationship and he hadn't been there for you when you needed something other than that big beautiful dick of his, FIRSTUP, then I'd tell you to listen to your pussy and fuck the other guy. But Mr. LongTerm isn't a fuckbuddy. He's more than that. So Mr. NewGuy will have to wait another couple of days while you pussy recovers from your reunion with Mr. LongTerm. Think of it as two more days for the erotic tension to build—and not only will that make the sex with Mr. NewGuy better when it finally does happen, FIRSTUP, it will eliminate the risk that concerns about Mr. Longterm's true feelings will play on your mind when you're trying to enjoy Mr. NewGuy's huge beautiful dick for the first time and ruin the sex.

And you haven't had sex with Mr. NewGuy yet. You've seen dick and you've had some hot times online. But imagine how disappointed you'll be if you choose Mr. NewGuy for your first post-quarantine sexual encounter and he turns out to be bad at offline sex. Fucking Mr. LongTerm first means you'll be going with the sure thing and doing the right thing.

Or if you can't choose, well, then maybe you should propose an threesome. Their cocks—in my expert opinion—look very similarly sized. You say your pussy needs a couple of days to bounce back after a session. But one sex session can feature two cocks. If they're game, FIRSTUP, they could take turns and then you could head home and rest up for one-on/in-one sessions later in the week.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••