Friday COVID-19 Updates: The Parks Will Stay Open, LIBERATE THE WHITE HOUSE, Fucking Florida

Seattle won't close public parks this weekend, but park ambassadors will remind you to stay six feet apart from each other. Mudede

A terror to society.

Reminder as Trump tweets about ‘liberating' Democratic-run states:



A Pew poll out yesterday found that about twice as many Americans say their greater concern is that state governments will lift restrictions on public activity too quickly (66%-32%). — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 17, 2020

Today he went on a tear about how conservative rebels need to LIBERATE themselves.

Apparently the tweets don't violate Twitter's content rules: This update's from a New York Times reporter.



NEW — From a @twitter spokesperson: the “LIBERATE” tweets by @realdonaldtrump do not violate rules prohibiting content that is “a clear call to action that could directly pose a risk to people’s health or well-being.” Trump’s tweets are “vague and unclear” re: any harmful intent. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) April 17, 2020

Inslee takes a stand where Twitter won't:

The president is fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies - even while his own administration says the virus is real, it is deadly and we have a long way to go before restrictions can be lifted. 2/7 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 17, 2020

The president’s actions threaten his own goal of recovery. His words will likely cause a spike in infections where distancing is working.



That will further postpose the 14 days of decline his own guidance says is necessary to ease restrictions. 4/7 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 17, 2020

I hope someday we can look at today’s meltdown as something to be pitied, rather than condemned.



But we don’t have that luxury today. There is too much at stake. 6/7 April 17, 2020

My full statement: https://t.co/WQ0AaIHiJj — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 17, 2020

Seattle parks will stay open this weekend: Last weekend, the city shut down most major parks and described residents as being “overwhelmingly compliant" with the order. This weekend is different. The city will send park "ambassadors" to remind people to keep their distance.

To help with overcrowding, the mayor will let people take back the streets this weekend. Well, some streets.

The U.S. House could reach a deal as soon as next week on emergency aid for small business: The update comes from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Good job, Seattle: Read this story here.



COVID-19 cases in Washington state are "plateauing" and cases in Washington state long-term care facilities are trending down.

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 583 deaths and 11,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state.

Florida is already reopening some beaches for some activities: I'm worried we'll be shut down all summer at this rate.



Beaches and parks in Duval County will reopen Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m. with certain restrictions. Beaches will only be open from 6am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm



Please watch the video for additional details and follow this link for the press release. https://t.co/TmkOmXhphS pic.twitter.com/206hiEbRyZ — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) April 16, 2020

Florida has also attempted to block access to COVID-19 information from reporters: "The state’s secrecy has led to increasing criticism from Democrats and transparency advocates, who say DeSantis is keeping critical information under wraps at a time when people need to know more about what’s happening in order to make informed decisions about their lives and livelihoods," writes the Miami Herald. More:

Emails and phone conference appointments obtained through a public records request show that, while medical examiners across Florida had already released details about deaths in their counties, attorneys for the state spent more than a week trying to convince their counterparts in Miami-Dade County not to provide that information to the Herald.

Seattle looks poised to make a big step forward in the pandemic fight. The UW virology lab is about ready to test thousands of antibody tests for coronavirus every day: "The blood tests are expected to significantly improve medical understanding of the virus, including how long antibodies stay in the body and how well they provide immunity."