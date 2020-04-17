Seattle wont be closing parks this weekend, but park ambassadors will be reminding you to stay six feet apart from each other.
Seattle won't close public parks this weekend, but park ambassadors will remind you to stay six feet apart from each other. Mudede

Trump continues to encourage his supporters to revolt against stay-home orders: Today he went on a tear about how conservative rebels need to LIBERATE themselves.
A terror to society.
Apparently the tweets don't violate Twitter's content rules: This update's from a New York Times reporter.

Inslee takes a stand where Twitter won't:




Seattle parks will stay open this weekend: Last weekend, the city shut down most major parks and described residents as being “overwhelmingly compliant" with the order. This weekend is different. The city will send park "ambassadors" to remind people to keep their distance.

To help with overcrowding, the mayor will let people take back the streets this weekend. Well, some streets.

The U.S. House could reach a deal as soon as next week on emergency aid for small business: The update comes from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Good job, Seattle: Read this story here.

COVID-19 cases in Washington state are "plateauing" and cases in Washington state long-term care facilities are trending down.

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 583 deaths and 11,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state.

Florida is already reopening some beaches for some activities: I'm worried we'll be shut down all summer at this rate.

Florida has also attempted to block access to COVID-19 information from reporters: "The state’s secrecy has led to increasing criticism from Democrats and transparency advocates, who say DeSantis is keeping critical information under wraps at a time when people need to know more about what’s happening in order to make informed decisions about their lives and livelihoods," writes the Miami Herald. More:

Emails and phone conference appointments obtained through a public records request show that, while medical examiners across Florida had already released details about deaths in their counties, attorneys for the state spent more than a week trying to convince their counterparts in Miami-Dade County not to provide that information to the Herald.

Seattle looks poised to make a big step forward in the pandemic fight. The UW virology lab is about ready to test thousands of antibody tests for coronavirus every day: "The blood tests are expected to significantly improve medical understanding of the virus, including how long antibodies stay in the body and how well they provide immunity."