Robert Reich Is More Eager to Get His Followers Fired Up Than Getting His Facts Straight

Former Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich, is one of the prominent figures on the left. He appears regularly on TV, he publishes popular books, and he is, for the most part, a household name. He has an impressive 850,000 followers on Twitter

Now here is the problem with Reich, which has nothing to with his politics, which I mostly agree with and which have become more radical over the years: He is often too sloppy with the facts on Twitter.

The reason this is a problem is that the virtue of the left has been its propinquity to the real. We base our arguments not just on moral grounds but, ultimately, on exposing the fictions that, when combined, justify the huge income disparities in our economy. For the left, getting the facts right matters. That goal is our guiding light, and it leads us through the miasma generated and thickened hourly by those at the top.

When Reich tweets something that has serious factual errors, it does considerable damage to our cause. The principle of the left is that of the slaves at the foundation of American capitalism. They would say: Each one teach one. But what one teaches has to be correct. We need clarity, which is precisely what was missing in Reich's April 13 tweet about state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin.

He tweeted: "Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky won election to Wisconsin’s state supreme court... the court won't okay the GOP's purging of 240,000 voters before the November election." How did he reach this conclusion, which confused many of his followers?



Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky won election to Wisconsin’s state supreme court.



Meaning that the court won't okay the GOP's purging of 240,000 voters before the November election.



Or other efforts at voter suppression.



Meaning that this swing state is still in play.

— Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 14, 2020

The Wisconsin race was a big deal, but it did not put the left in power in the Supreme Court. The right once had a 5-2 majority. Now it has 4-3 majority. The opportunity for the left to take control of the court is far away, 2023 . Meanwhile, the departing justice is working hard to make voting harder in Wisconsin . What was Reich on?

And there is more.

On April 1, this tweet appeared in my feed:

Surprising no one, United will lay off workers after receiving a $58 billion taxpayer-funded bailout.



The airlines shouldn't have gotten a dime.



Mega-corporations won't do what's best for workers. Ever. They care only about their bottom lines & shareholder value.



We know this. https://t.co/CEdUazI1mz

— Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 1, 2020

United Airlines got $58 billion from the government! I was stunned. That was more, nominally speaking, than the government spent on GM in the bailout of 2009. United does not make planes. It flies them. Where did Reich get this figure? I have no idea. But the bailout package for the whole airline industry is, according to New York Times, $25 billion. And MarketWatch, a pro-capitalist journal I trust, reported that United got $5 billion, $1.5 billion of which is "a low-interest-rate loan".

I then thought that Reich knew something I did not. But he didn't. He was just firing up the base with bad information. On April 17, he replaced the wrong tweet with a factually correct one.

Surprising no one, United will lay off its workers after receiving a $5 billion taxpayer-funded bailout.



Bail out people. Not corporations.

— Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 17, 2020

This still sucks because United blew its extra cash on buybacks.



So let me get this straight: We can afford to give airline companies billions in bailout even when they’ve spent billions on stock buybacks, but we can’t afford to bail out the postal service?

— Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 12, 2020

Reich's work is important, but he must check the information before he is one who teaches one and many more.