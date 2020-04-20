Slog AM: Seattle Gives a Few Streets to Pedestrians and Cyclists, Lockdown Protesters Gather in Olympia

Over the weekend, the Central District's 25th Avenue was closed to car traffic from E Columbia to Dearborn as part of Seattle's new "Stay Healthy Streets" initiative. ES

Protesters in Olympia: "More than 2,000 demonstrators, including a GOP state representative who called for a rebellion, appeared at the Washington State Capitol on Sunday to urge Gov. Jay Inslee to lift the stay-at-home order put in place to limit the spread of the new coronavirus," reports The Seattle Times.

These lockdown protests are being organized by a few people using Facebook groups: "A trio of far-right, pro-gun provocateurs is behind some of the largest Facebook groups calling for anti-quarantine protests around the country, offering the latest illustration that some seemingly organic demonstrations are being engineered by a network of conservative activists," reports The Washington Post.

What does Trump think about the lockdown protests? Not a problem, because "They seem to be protesters that like me."

What do most Americans think about the lockdowns? Nearly sixty percent want them to continue, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

What's really going to end the need for lockdowns? Testing, testing, testing.

So what's the background of Trump's testing czar? In 2015, he was forced out of his job running a vaccine development program at Texas A&M University, with evaluations telling him he was "more interested in promoting yourself.”

And when could social distancing requirements ease up in Washington state? Maybe by May 18, according to KUOW.

Chain restaurants are getting government money more easily than small businesses: CNN looks into what's going on.

Calls for a sickout at Amazon: It comes as "the company has started cracking down on dissent in its ranks," reports The Seattle Times.

"The driest start to April since Seattle started recording its weather." But, "that’s about to change."