Celebrate 4/20 with Tonight's FINAL Live Stream of the SPLIFF Film Fest!

"KittySpaceWeed" from SPLIFF 2020

Fact: You're in desperate need of some FUN... and lucky you, we've got just the thing! The beloved and hilarious 2020 SPLIFF film festival —featuring short cannabis-themed films made by stoners just like YOU—is ending its wildly successful live streaming run TONIGHT (April 20) at 7 pm... so quick, get your tickets here!

If you've never experienced the mind-altering fun of SPLIFF (from the crazy, creative minds behind HUMP! and SLAY) you are in for such a treat. This year you can expect 22 brand new wildly entertaining weed-inspired shorts (all 4:20 or less... of course) featuring funny psychedelic trip-outs, stoned flying cats, side-splitting animation, aggressive dolphins, sexy shenanigans, wandering potatoes, and... dancing Burger Kings? SURE, WHY NOT? Trust us, you've never experienced anything like SPLIFF before. NEED PROOF? CHECK OUT THE TRAILER!

Even better? Tonight's limited, special online screening of SPLIFF 2020 will be hosted LIVE by the fantastical, divine talents of Seattle drag queen duo BETTY WETTER and COOKIE COUTURE!

BUT REMEMBER! Tonight (Monday, April 20, 7 pm) is the last night you can live stream SPLIFF. So alert your friends, get baked, and share the glory of SPLIFF 2020 from the comfort of your individual couches!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE AND NOW! Ticket prices are available on a sliding scale: $15, $20, and $25. (If you can afford to pay more, please do! You'll be supporting us to continue bringing you fun events like this!)

Want to know even more about what you'll be seeing? Check out this lineup of the 22 canna-tastic films you'll see this year at SPLIFF!

SPLIFF 2020 FULL PROGRAM

There’s a crazy pot strain called “astral shit” that’s selling for super cheap. But buyers beware: Word on the street is it literally came from Mars.Sometimes weed makes chores fun. Other times weed brings out the trash goblin.His friends tell him he’s a loser who only smokes weed. If they could only see the epic pitch meetings going on in his head...Is that bowl cashed? Give it to Deb. She’s the Queen of Last Hits. Seriously, she can always find a hit.A long time ago in an astral projection far, far away... there was one high motherfucker.There’s a rumor going around that smoking moss really gets your dome in the zone. Only one way to find out.A cautionary tale about how eye drops should never, ever, ever, ever get mixed up with a bottle of Tapatio.In a very cool dining room, maybe in another dimension, a person tries to have a snack in peace. Then come the spirits.Two deeply stoned kitties purr through space and time and weed to reach the biggest black hole they’ve ever seen.A pair of travelers is on the hunt for a rare bird that’s eaten whole. It’s a French thing.A very expensive pot advertisement goes terribly wrong, as do some eggs.C’mon, just one little puff? We all have that one friend who simply can’t be trusted when they’re baked.A kaleidoscopic journey through boners, books and bongs.Intense, eye-melting space travel projected through multiple lenses in an Escher-esque universe.Godzilla cats, melty vaginas, presidents, hot-dogs, cool 70’s vibe chromatics featured through this trippy Phono Pony music video.The Regal roller-coaster takes a stoner plunge into a collage of sea creatures, helicopter feet, and baby sounds. We can’t tell if this is fun or scary.A tripped out, still photo montage of two pals enjoying a neon-laced buzz.An animated protagonist panic spirals through a love and hate relationship with everyday technology.Iridescent pigment play with bright bird soundscapes.A simple accident results in a very dark turn for those cute, vintage, singing concessions.A pandimensional exploration of life in the limelight and what it really takes to make it in showbiz, as told in song by America’s preeminent chanteuse/gymnast.What do toenail fungus, Joan Crawford, and deviled eggs share in common? The answer may surprise you.

So what are you waiting for? GET YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR SPLIFF 2020!