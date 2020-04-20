The White Privilege of Protesting Stay-Home Orders During a Pandemic

If the Harrisburg protestors were Asian Americans or people of color gathering like this in the middle of a pandemic, the army would be there in 10 seconds flat to round them all up into Guantanamo Bay. White privilege lets you do anything in our country. pic.twitter.com/z2AmOeGMAZ

— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 20, 2020

What to make of these bizarre anti-stay-at-home protests in capitals around the US?

What to make, for example, of the hundreds of people in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who, today, are standing close to one another and making no effort to protect themselves from a virus that is very deadly? And how can the president brazenly promote demonstrations that can only worsen the economic crisis and place the lives of thousands of Americans in danger? It's already known that between 60% and 80% of all Americans do not want to return to work until the virus is under control. Also, reopening the economy will not revive job and equity markets in any significant way if a large part of the population has no confidence in the handling of the public health crisis. In short, there is no good reason for these protests.

If such is the case, then what are these people on? Are they just bored out of their minds? No, they know very well what they're doing. It is not much of a mystery. These men and women on the steps of this and that statehouse want the public to see their whiteness, which they know cannot be challenged or punished.

The only way they can do this is bc they are white and privileged! The same group that wants to police women's bodies and think that black men should just obey the police....but yet when it is about everyone's lives and they are to be inconvenienced then it is an ARMED PROTEST??? https://t.co/q7Z9qe2Wpa

— Green Party NOW (@Hufflepuff_Grrl) April 20, 2020

black studies called white supremacy a death cult for 35 yrs and pretty much predicted this image below but tell me humanities have no value 🙃 https://t.co/iGPqOOwley

— Kaitlyn Greenidge (@surlybassey) April 15, 2020

Today I learned that race mixing and social distancing are communism. pic.twitter.com/DHqqIzVs2T

— Ben Hauck 🔥🌹 (@fightdenial) April 18, 2020

The one thing that COVID-19 did to whiteness was put it on hold. There were other things for the public to think about: obtaining resources for hospitals, checking the spread of the virus, gathering and transmitting information about practices that can protect lives. But what about being white? What about the color that defines much of American politics? Remove the over-representation of whiteness, and the GOP will not control the White House, the Senate, and the Supreme Court. These protesters are demanding nothing more than the return of whiteness to its proper place in American life. It has not been there for a good two months, and for some that has felt like an eternity. Whiteness for them is more precious than life.

