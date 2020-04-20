COVID-19 Updates: WHO Says "The Worst Is Yet Ahead of Us," Oil Is Less Than Zero

The oil industry really misses this traffic. KELLY O

"US oil prices plunged, falling below $0 Monday. At one point, oil fell to $-40.32 a barrel . That's the lowest level since NYMEX opened oil futures trading in 1983."

We have so much oil we don't know what to do with it: "The Guardian reported over the weekend that a record 160m barrels of oil was being stored in 'supergiant' oil tankers outside the world’s largest shipping ports, including the US Gulf, following the deepest fall in oil demand in 25 years because of the coronavirus pandemic."

As you already read on Slog this morning, the Washington State Republican Party threatened public health this weekend by holding a 2,500-person rally on the Washington Capitol steps, where some right-wingers "flat-out called for open rebellion" against Washington's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order. These lockdown protests are being organized by a few people using Facebook groups.

No deal on a new stimulus package today in the Senate: Maybe tomorrow.



Rent doesn’t wait on Congress.



I understand the idea of an “interim” patch bill, but if Congress doesn’t know when it will next convene, we need to vote on a bigger fix now.



We need WAY more for PPP, $2000 monthly cash payments (plus $1k for each child), & cover health bills.

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2020

One-fourth of Ohio's confirmed coronavirus cases are among inmates and staff at state and federal correctional facilities. One of the state's prisons is now the largest reported source of virus infections in the United States, according to a New York Times database.

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 634 deaths and 11,790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state.

New York state had its lowest single-day death toll in two weeks: 478 people. Still very high, but an improvement. Gov. Cuomo added that social distancing restrictions likely won't be relaxed for some time: "When activity increases, infection rate spreads."



When could Washington state ease up its social distancing restrictions? Maybe by May 18?

While you're cleaning and recleaning your house this quarantine... Remember, don't accidentally poison anyone: "Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up this year, and researchers believe it’s related to the coronavirus epidemic."

A Japanese scientist is "very pessimistic" that the postponed Tokyo Olympics can even happen next year.

My favorite headline from this morning: Trump, Head of Government, Leans Into Antigovernment Message

It comes from Trump's latest scapegoat, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman: He keeps calling her a "third-rate reporter." She's won a Pulitzer. Here's the Guardian's analysis of his most recent tantrum:

No news at this briefing so far.

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 18, 2020

Shake Shack will return its entire $10 billion federal stimulus loan. The burger chain announced it was "able to access the additional capital" that it needed to "ensure" long-term stability: "We’re thankful for that and we’ve decided to immediately return the entire $10 million PPP loan we received last week, so that those restaurants who need it most can get it now."

Keep hunkering down: At a Monday presser, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus warned that "the worst is yet ahead of us." The current death total from Johns Hopkins University currently counts over 168,000 coronavirus deaths globally. “Please let's consider those who are dying as individuals, they are not numbers or figures," Ghebreyesus continued. "Even one life is precious." You can watch today's media briefing here.