Slog PM: Netflix's Big Quarter, Washington's Exemplary Performance, Travis Scott Tours the World (on Fortnite)

A new frontier: the next "in-game Fortnite concert" will be headlined by rapper Travis Scott. Over 10 million players are expected to attend. Epic Games/Cactus Jack

All the focus has been on drive-through testing sites, but what about people without cars? The University of Washington School of Medicine is about to open a walk-up site near Rainier Beach High School . It opens at 10 a.m. tomorrow, April 22, writes the South Seattle Emerald.

Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong wrote a heartbreaking piece for Vulture about grieving a family member's death during quarantine. Read it here.

Gov. Inslee just wrapped up an address to the state: He didn't say much, but he hinted at allowing elective surgeries to resume in the coming days.

"We are going to have to steel ourselves against this virus for quite some time," Inslee warned at Tuesday's press conference. "But our performance as a state has been exemplary to date, and we should have confidence in our ability to act decisively."https://t.co/u9Pxqm9ZwG

Wall Street estimates for how big Netflix’s Q1 “quarantine bump” might be were mixed. Some analysts expected the company to report in-line with the prior 7 million guidance, while others forecast global net gains of 8.5 million or as much as 10 million. Netflix revenue for Q1 came in at $5.77 billion, in line with analyst consensus estimates, while net income of $709 million ($1.57 per share) was slightly lower than Wall Street’s expected EPS of $1.65.

Netflix added 15.77 million paid streaming customers in its first quarter, largely thanks to the coronavirus and Tiger King. Netflix said it had 182.9 million paid subscribers globally at the end of that quarter. Here's how Wall Street read the news

Don't rule out Disney Plus: The company said it signed up 50 million customers worldwide at the beginning of April, "well ahead" of the company and Wall Street's projections.

Have you been to La Dive yet? Consider ordering their 40-ouncer of rosé to go. Capitol Hill Seattle Blog highlighted it today.



Travis Scott tours the world inside Fortnite. In lieu of traditional venues, games and digital worlds like Fortnite have become useful platforms for musicians looking to connect with audiences and introduce new music. More from The Verge:

The existence of the concert has been rumored for some time, and over the weekend, those rumors resurfaced as players spotted a stage being constructed on an island in the Sweaty Sands area of Fortnite. Scott, meanwhile, has some history with the game; he was part of a squad alongside Drake, NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins that blew up on Twitch in March 2018. The show will mark the second major in-game concert, following a virtual performance by Marshmello last February. According to Epic, the Marshmello show was the biggest in-game event in Fortnite’s history, with 10.7 million players attending. Since then, other live Fortnite events have included the record-breaking black hole event and J.J. Abrams stopping by to reveal a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip.

Nine year olds when they finally get to go and see Travis scott live on fortnite pic.twitter.com/YFkOAF591E

Digital concerts are also happening in Minecraft: That video game has become a primary venue.

A flower bouquet fundraiser in Ballard raised $1,000 and 700 pounds of food for the Ballard Food Bank, writes MyBallard.com. Order some flowers here.

The Commerce Department's retail sales report for March was a shitshow, and prospects aren't getting brighter: "Department stores were more likely than any other consumer industry to default on their debt in the next year." That default probability is "at 42 percent."

It's the Space Needle's birthday: In retrospect, the fireworks never going off at the Space Needles' 2020 NYE celebration told us everything we needed to know.

