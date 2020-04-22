Stuck Inside? Need Money? Enter CoFF—the Confinement Film Fest!

CoFF! The Confinement (online) Film Festival!

SUBMIT YOUR SHORT FILM TO CoFF!

From the creators of Savage Love, HUMP!, and SPLIFF, we're thrilled to announce...Have you sanitized and rearranged your apartment? Twice? Finished Tiger King? Learned a Third Eye Blind song on your dusty guitar? Baked 11 loaves of bread? Are you homeschooling your children and grasping at straws for “fine arts” curriculum? Will you start any project to avoid working from home? Then CoFF is for YOU!Since COVID-19 has all of us stuck at home, we’re inviting artists, filmmakers (and non-filmmakers), parents, teachers, and other creators who are experiencing this new normal to make and submit short films——for the first ever Confinement Film Fest. We’re seeking films that explore our current reality of social distancing and self-quarantine. Funny films, sad shorts, first responder documentaries, anxiety spirals (think Trader Joe’s meets Walking Dead), mind fucks, WFH video mishaps, homeschooling horrors, pot-influenced journeys, films about being trapped with an ex (or in-law)—all of these have a home at CoFF!

There is no charge to enter a film in CoFF. Filmmakers retain all rights to their films. Films will only be viewable online. We will share 20 percent of ticket sales from the streaming of CoFF to be divided equally among the filmmakers that are chosen to participate!



VOTING CATEGORIES & CASH PRIZES!

• Most Creative: $500

• Funniest: $500

• They Lost Their Goddamn Mind: $500

2020 EXTRA CREDIT ITEMS

• Toilet Paper

• Hand Sanitizer

• Dried Beans

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

HOW TO SEND US YOUR FILM

MUSIC

SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?