From the creators of Savage Love, HUMP!, and SPLIFF, we're thrilled to announce...
CoFF! The Confinement (online) Film Festival!
Have you sanitized and rearranged your apartment? Twice? Finished Tiger King? Learned a Third Eye Blind song on your dusty guitar? Baked 11 loaves of bread? Are you homeschooling your children and grasping at straws for “fine arts” curriculum? Will you start any project to avoid working from home? Then CoFF is for YOU!
SUBMIT YOUR SHORT FILM TO CoFF!
Since COVID-19 has all of us stuck at home, we’re inviting artists, filmmakers (and non-filmmakers), parents, teachers, and other creators who are experiencing this new normal to make and submit short films—5-minute maximum length—for the first ever Confinement Film Fest. We’re seeking films that explore our current reality of social distancing and self-quarantine. Funny films, sad shorts, first responder documentaries, anxiety spirals (think Trader Joe’s meets Walking Dead), mind fucks, WFH video mishaps, homeschooling horrors, pot-influenced journeys, films about being trapped with an ex (or in-law)—all of these have a home at CoFF!
There is no charge to enter a film in CoFF. Filmmakers retain all rights to their films. Films will only be viewable online. We will share 20 percent of ticket sales from the streaming of CoFF to be divided equally among the filmmakers that are chosen to participate!
VOTING CATEGORIES & CASH PRIZES!
Three top prizes will be awarded! All winners are decided by the CoFF jury. This year’s categories and prize packages are:
• Funniest: $500
• They Lost Their Goddamn Mind: $500
2020 EXTRA CREDIT ITEMS
CoFF has optional extra credit items that you can include in your film that will show the jury that your movie was made specifically for this festival. These items are:
• Hand Sanitizer
• Dried Beans
TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS
PREFERRED EXPORT: 1920×1080 • 24 frames per second • H.264 video file
• 5:00 maximum length
• 24 frames per second is preferred (but can also work with 23.98 or 29.97)
• Audio: 48k, 16 bit, stereo
• Codec either Apple Pro Res or H.264
HOW TO SEND US YOUR FILM
ALL SUBMISSIONS FOR THE ONE AND ONLY CoFF FILM FESTIVAL ARE DUE NO LATER THAN MONDAY, MAY 11, 2020 AT 5 PM PST.
Digital submission to dropbox@indexmediaco.com is preferred. In the same file/folder as your film submission, please include one release form and copies of IDs from ALL performers as well as a signed entry form with your film submission.
CoFF 2020 ENTRY FORM
COFF_EntryForm.pdf
CoFF 2020 RELEASE FORM
COFF_ReleaseForm.pdf
MUSIC
You must have the rights to the music used in your film. Permission from the original owner or a music license agreement must be submitted with your paperwork.
Need help finding music for your film? Here are a few resources:
• Shutterstock: www.shutterstock.com/music
• Tighe K McGillivray (aka Futurewife)
• BMI: https://www.bmi.com/licensing
• Maroset: https://www.marmosetmusic.com/
• Musicbed: https://www.musicbed.com/
• Audiojungle: https://audiojungle.net/
• Pond5: https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/
SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?
You have the time... you have the creativity... so enter your short confinement film in CoFF—the Confinement (online) Film Festival!