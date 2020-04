Stuck Inside? Need Money? Enter CoFF—the Confinement Film Fest!

CoFF! The Confinement (online) Film Festival!

SUBMIT YOUR SHORT FILM TO CoFF!

From the creators of Savage Love, HUMP!, and SPLIFF, we're thrilled to announce...Have you sanitized and rearranged your apartment? Twice? Finished Tiger King? Learned a Third Eye Blind song on your dusty guitar? Baked 11 loaves of bread? Are you homeschooling your children and grasping at straws for “fine arts” curriculum? Will you start any project to avoid working from home? Then CoFF is for YOU!Since COVID-19 has all of us stuck at home, we’re inviting artists, filmmakers (and non-filmmakers), parents, teachers, and other creators who are experiencing this new normal to make and submit short films——for the first ever Confinement Film Fest. We’re seeking films that explore our current reality of social distancing and self-quarantine. Funny films, sad shorts, first responder documentaries, anxiety spirals (think Trader Joe’s meets Walking Dead), mind fucks, WFH video mishaps, homeschooling horrors, pot-influenced journeys, films about being trapped with an ex (or in-law)—all of these have a home at CoFF!

There is no charge to enter a film in CoFF. Filmmakers retain all rights to their films. Films will only be viewable online. We will share 20 percent of ticket sales from the streaming of CoFF to be divided equally among the filmmakers that are chosen to participate!



VOTING CATEGORIES & CASH PRIZES!

• Most Creative: $500

• Funniest: $500

• They Lost Their Goddamn Mind: $500

2020 EXTRA CREDIT ITEMS

• Toilet Paper

• Hand Sanitizer

• Dried Beans

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

HOW TO SEND US YOUR FILM

MUSIC

SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

Three top prizes will be awarded! All winners are decided by the CoFF jury. This year’s categories and prize packages are:CoFF has optional extra credit items that you can include in your film that will show the jury that your movie was made specifically for this festival. These items are:PREFERRED EXPORT: 1920×1080 • 24 frames per second • H.264 video file• 5:00 maximum length• 24 frames per second is preferred (but can also work with 23.98 or 29.97)• Audio: 48k, 16 bit, stereo• Codec either Apple Pro Res or H.264ALL SUBMISSIONS FOR THE ONE AND ONLY CoFF FILM FESTIVAL ARE DUE NO LATER THANDigital submission to dropbox@indexmediaco.com is preferred. In the same file/folder as your film submission, pleasefrom ALL performers as well aswith your film submission.You must have the rights to the music used in your film. Permission from the original owner or a music license agreement must be submitted with your paperwork.Need help finding music for your film? Here are a few resources:• Shutterstock: www.shutterstock.com/music • Tighe K McGillivray (aka Futurewife)• BMI: https://www.bmi.com/licensing • Maroset: https://www.marmosetmusic.com/ • Musicbed: https://www.musicbed.com/ • Audiojungle: https://audiojungle.net/ • Pond5: https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/ You have the time... you have the creativity... so enter your short confinement film in