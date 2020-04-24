Slog PM: More VP Speculation, Trump Versus USPS, Stream Police Beat While You Can

This baby is usually only available on DVD . You have a rare (but brief!) opportunity to watch it online. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Trump said he wouldn't approve a loan to USPS unless they... raise their prices. “The Post Office is a joke,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “The Post Office should raise the price [of package delivery] four times.” And: “If they don’t raise the price, I’m not signing anything.”

Then he changed his mind: Per usual.



I will never let our Post Office fail. It has been mismanaged for years, especially since the advent of the internet and modern-day technology. The people that work there are great, and we’re going to keep them happy, healthy, and well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2020

The president of the American Postal Workers Union called the comments "shameful." From The Hill:

“President Trump’s clear intent is to raise prices and force a crisis at the Post Office so that his political benefactors at the corporate shippers can increase their company profits at the expense of the people,” [Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union] said. “Trump’s plan to increase package prices by four or five times would hasten the demise of the public U.S. Postal Service and end affordable, universal delivery to every address in the country.”

All that oil... just chilling in the ocean...



The #USCG is closely monitoring the increased presence of tanker vessels anchored off the coast of Southern California. pic.twitter.com/i6HuX6wxgn

— USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) April 24, 2020

Washington state will allow some construction: Read Rich's post on Inslee's latest update here.

I think this is the craziest fact check so far in Trump's presidency: On Thursday, Trump asked medical experts to see if injecting household disinfectants could be a treatment for the coronavirus. Media organizations everywhere then had to publish some version of "Why It’s Important Not to Drink Bleach." Friday, Trump claimed he was just being sarcastic. "Sarcasm" started trending on Twitter. CNN had to publish a fact check on whether or not Trump was being sarcastic:

Facts First: Trump was not being "sarcastic" on Thursday when he raised the possibility of injecting disinfectant. There was simply no indication that he was being anything less than serious. He was also wrong Friday when he denied he had asked the medical experts to "check" the idea of disinfectant injections; he was looking at them at the time. And he did not mention hands during his Thursday remarks.

Trump's full remarks from Thursday can be found here. Just search for "bleach" and scroll down. But here's the part where he asks if disinfectants, which might be effective at killing the coronavirus on surfaces like park benches, might also fight coronavirus if ingested.

THE PRESIDENT: I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.

This is my shit: A great article published over at GeekWire today highlights two companies with ties to Seattle that are helping create digital worlds where we can "play and work together again, virtually." The first is VirBELA, a VR company that helps employees connect in customized online spaces.



The second is Rec Room, an online universe that lets users create different rooms where they and their friends/coworkers/family can interact. In pandemic times, "people have moved therapy sessions into Rec Room, companies are using it for meetings, and others are building out their offices and more to create a sense of familiarity," writes Kurt Schlosser for GeekWire. This video of a math teacher teaching a class via Rec Room blew my mind a little bit:



Another use of Rec Room: I gasped a few times during this vid.



Work from home AR experiment #2 - a trip to the beach 🏖️



Nick is on his iPad outside the Rec Room office and Meriesa is at home on her Oculus Rift. pic.twitter.com/A9KHfSQfIf — Rec Room (@recroom) March 20, 2020

Read the whole GeekWire profile: Here.

Will Biden pick a black running mate? From the New York Times:



No two presidential cycles are completely analogous, but as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. begins his search for a running mate, Mrs. Clinton’s loss and the weaker-than-expected black turnout in 2016 are on the minds of top Democrats. Mr. Biden has already committed to selecting a woman, and he and his allies have repeatedly mentioned two black women as possibilities—Senator Kamala Harris of California and Stacey Abrams, the party’s 2018 nominee for governor of Georgia—as well as several white women, particularly Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to announce his support for Stacey Abrams as vice president as soon as next week, notes the Times.

Georgia hasn't met any of the reopening guidelines established by the White House: And yet, Georgia is starting to reopen today. Trump "wasn't happy with it," he told reporters on Thursday. "I wasn't happy with [Governor] Brian Kemp. I wasn't at all happy."

If you venture out to any parks or public green spaces this weekend, remember to Keep It Moving, Seattle.



Should Trump be wary of the "double haters"? Voters who don't like Trump or Biden are leaning toward Biden.



But I think bottom line is that voters who dislike both Trump and Biden probably won't break for the guy who suggests shooting bleach into your veins https://t.co/YLkFt8VfGC

— Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) April 24, 2020

Another Navy warship has a coronavirus outbreak: At least 18 cases have emerged on the destroyer USS Kidd, reports the Washington Post.

Trump ended his Friday presser without taking questions, which was unusual. Axios reports that he "plans to pare back his coronavirus press conferences, according to four sources familiar with the internal deliberations." Yesterday's presser, you'll remember, was the Drinking Household Disinfectants Sounds Interesting To Me presser.

Have an hour to kill? Want to watch something about Washington state and COVID-19? Frontline released a new episode this week—"Coronavirus Pandemic: A Tale of Two Washingtons"—that compares Washington state's response to the federal government's response.



Need a break from COVID content? I highly recommend you take advantage of the rare opportunity to watch Charles Mudede's Police Beat online.

🚨"POLICE BEAT" IS STREAMING🚨

When @jasmynekeimig and I were hunting for @mudede's "Police Beat" last August, we discovered there were only ~2 copies available for rent in Seattle (at @ScarecrowVideo, obv, and Reckless). Now you can watch it online. https://t.co/3khlyAQNzC — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) April 24, 2020