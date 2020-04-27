Slog AM: Jayapal Endorses Biden, Navy Ship With Coronavirus Outbreak Headed for Everett

The USS Kidd, which is based in Everett, has 33 sailors who've tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. Navy / Getty Images

"As the American destroyer USS Kidd heads home to Everett with nearly three dozen cases of COVID-19, relatives and friends of the 350 crew members prayed for their health while Navy officials vowed to keep the outbreak, the second to strike a Navy vessel at sea, from spreading," reports The Seattle Times

Seattle Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal endorses Joe Biden for President:

Today I am announcing my endorsement of @JoeBiden for President of the United States.



VP Biden is a deeply dedicated public servant with the ability to unite the American people. I am moved by his compassion and ability to connect with people on the most human level.

— Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 27, 2020

Jayapal, a longtime backer of Bernie Sanders, adds: "I started this campaign as an ardent and vocal surrogate for Bernie Sanders and while I have not always agreed with Vice President Joe Biden on matters of policy, I'm ready to work with him to craft and then implement the most progressive agenda of any candidate in history."

Social distancing could last months: "It was the latest instance of conflicting signals coming not just from state and federal leaders but also from within the Trump administration in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of more than 54,000 Americans," reports The Washington Post.

Let blue state go bankrupt: Mitch McConnell's idea "risks causing a depression."

"We must get away from a partisan view of the law." The judge who won a state supreme court seat in Wisconsin—despite potentially lethal confusion about voting rights—speaks out in The New York Times.

Save the US Postal Service: A plan from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Majority of Americans support mail-in voting: "Americans’ support for mail-in voting has jumped amid concerns about the safety of polling places during the coronavirus pandemic," reports the Associated Press. "But a wide partisan divide suggests President Donald Trump’s public campaign against vote by mail may be resonating with his Republican backers."

Loving the lockdown silence: Whales.

Start-up Protection Program? They're not your classic small businesses. They run on venture capital. Yet they're getting money from the problem-plagued federal fund created by the Paycheck Protection Program.

A mixed bag of weather this week: "Here comes a straight week of small weather systems marching across the Puget Sound, one right after the other, each bringing scattered showers with sun breaks," writes Christine Clarridge.