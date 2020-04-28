Okay, Tuesday! If you're trying to bring me down, you're doing a pretty goddamn good job! But I'm countering you with the Mercury Cheer Up Club—chock full of hilarious stuff from today's internet! Touché!
Today in "Heady philosophical questions" news:
If a deer farts in a forest and nobody is around to hear it does it make a sound?
pic.twitter.com/Y10Q7FumDdSponsored— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 27, 2020
Today in "Best at-home workout routines" news:
Keeping in shape with my favorite workout video, the critically-acclaimed 1984 Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense pic.twitter.com/2aV3MZ9fBB— alicia cougar mellencamden (@aliciacamden) April 26, 2020
Today in "Fuck YOU, mean brother" news:
Watching him not get his way is satisfying pic.twitter.com/zUqYx1uqDg— Best Videos 🎬🍿 (@30SECVlDEOS) April 26, 2020
Today in "Zoom meeting pro-tip" news:
Quarantine vet move...😂🤣😭💀 pic.twitter.com/zxUKTLUX37— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 27, 2020
Today in "Unfortunate Jeopardy answers" news:
we feel for you pic.twitter.com/o1zFw3iLYi— shauna (@goldengateblond) April 28, 2020
Today in "Some prison break partners are better than others" news:
Jailbreak.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 28, 2020
Pets, bruh...💪🌎❤️💥😇😂 pic.twitter.com/RhLuKeywU2
And finally, today in "Now, that's entertainment!" news:
Me on day 64 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/bVu5XPzoVd— ✨ maaike! ✨ (@yesmaaike) April 25, 2020
