His Boyfriend Cheats, Abuses Drugs, and Hears Voices

It's taken a lot to do this but here goes. I am a 38-year-old gay male. I have been dating this this guy for one year and ten months. It's been a lot of work. He cheated on me numerous times and he lives with me and doesn't work and I've been taking care of him for seven months now. He always accuses me of cheating or finds something to blame me for. What I am angry about now is how for the past four months he has been accusing me of playing games by conspiring with people to make him hear voices. If I look up at the ceiling or look around he said I am communicating with "them." I keep telling him I do not hear or see anything but he insists that I am lying. He also says I put a curse on him. One day I got up and he packs his bags and said he had enough and walked out. He said I was not being loyal. This is a man who has been doing coke since age of 14 and he is now 43 years old. He does meth and whatever else. He said until I come clean about hearing the voices too and admit I cast some sort a spell on him he won't talk to me or see me. Mental illness runs in his family and one sibling already committed suicide. He didn't want professional help because, he says, "I am too smart for that." I'm hurt and angry and want some advice. ANY ADVICE. Please. Sponsored Fuego For Cinco De Mayo @ Herbn Elements! 30% OFF Freddy's Fuego -Select Flower, Preroll, & Terp Wax Desperate For An Answer

I don't see the problem.

A delusional and potentially dangerous drug addict with mental health issues who refuses to get help packed his bags and walked out of your life. Yahtzee, DFAA, you win. It was his presence in your life (and your apartment) that was the problem and your boyfriend—your ex-boyfriend—just solved it for you. Block his number, change your locks, and pray he forgets your address.

You might wanna seek some professional help yourself. You need to get to the bottom of why you wasted nearly two years on this asshole. Being alone can't be worse than being with someone who cheats on you and then accuses you of cheating—to say nothing of someone who abuses drugs, hears voices, and makes other irrational/delusional accusations. He wasn't just a danger to himself, DFAA, he was a danger to you.

He's out of your apartment—now you need to get him out of your head.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••



Listen to my podcast, the Savage Lovecast, at www.savagelovecast.com