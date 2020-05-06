Sticker Patrol Is Back, Baby!

Jess Stein

"Nonessential"

Not a sticker, but relevant nonetheless. JK

Boy, am I happy to be back and doing this column. Spotted this one outside the (currently closed) SIFF Egyptian. I love it. If you know the artist, please email me so I can give them proper credit!

Edit: It's Dan Stender!

"Relax! It's Just Chaos"

Some good advice for those without anxiety. JK

On my infrequent quarantine walks, I assumed that I wouldn't see any new stickers. Or, more specifically, not many stickers referring to our current situation. I was definitely wrong. This particular poster has been pretty prolific around the Capitol Hill neighborhood and I imagine they make many trips to the post office. This one is for all my chaotic evils out there.

"Rough Night"

A picture of me in the process of changing my routine from waking up and immediately playing Animal Crossing to waking up and working. JK

I'm pretty sure this one is a starheadboy original. I always love running across his stickers in the city.

"Angry Is Good, Angry Gets Shit Done"

Anansi the Spider is here with a message for you. JK

Did anyone else read this book as a kid? I remember loving the illustrations so much. I Googled the phrase and apparently this sticker is a reference to Starz's American Gods. In it, Orlando Jones portrays Anansi, the Akan spider god depicted in this sticker, who utters this phrase when speaking to Africans about to be shipped off to America in chains. Damn, now I gotta watch American Gods now, huh?

"Bean Was Here"

I really like this sticker. JK

The original image is 19th century French painter Albert Aublet's " Selene ." And the text is...a reference to Mr. Bean

"Into Naughty Girls"

Same! JK

Spotted on E Denny. Who gets the reference?

Area Under Hood Watch

Slap this on a t-shirt and I bet you my uncle would wear it. JK

I think I've seen this design somewhere else, but can't place it, even with Google. This sticker makes me feel looked after.

Tiny Ass Paintings

I can't remember the exact size of this, but it definitely wasn't big. JK

Objectively one of the best butt pic angles. This one comes to us all the way from Berlin. If you wanna see more tiny ass paintings, go here