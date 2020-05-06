The Silent-Reading Party Is Tonight!

At the start of last week's party, which drew hundreds of people together, everyone held up what they were reading. Screenshot by CF

It's my favorite day of the week, because the only party any of us are legally allowed to go to is tonight at 6 pm PST. Eeeeeee!

If you've heard about the reading party but you've never been, do yourself a favor tonight and check it out. Only $5! If you're not in the mood to read, the music also makes for fantastic background ambiance for making dinner, eating dinner, crafting, folding laundry, or staring into space.

If you've never even heard of the reading party, start here. Every question you have is answered at that link.

In some ways, this party is even better on Zoom than it was at the Fireside Room at the Sorrento. Why? Well, look...

You get to see these tiny, living dioramas of each person's life. Screenshot by CF

Not everyone turns their camera on for the party—it's entirely up to you, and you can change your mind and turn it off or on as you wish—but I love that so many people do, because it's amazingly relaxing watching other people read.

And also because there are people all over the world at this party. There's something very cool about being able to see people in San Francisco and New York and New Zealand all listening to the same music you are at the same time as you—being part of a collective experience. Especially when they're all mixed together with the familiar faces of reading-party regulars who've been coming to the Sorrento for years.

Whenever this nightmare ends, we're going to have to figure out how to broadcast the party from the Sorrento via Zoom, so that people can still join in from wherever they are in the world.

In the meantime, I'm trying to decide what to read tonight. I said yesterday on Instagram that I was going to read The Secret Life of the American Musical, because I have already started it and it's funny and fascinating and a page-turner, and I love nonfiction like that. But I also just got the new self-titled Miranda July book that is a career retrospective, with lots of photos and commentary from various other artists, and that is tempting me too.