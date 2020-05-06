What your future massages will look like.
What your future massages will look like. Twitter Screen Shot

Originally published on our sister paper The Portland Mercury's blog, Blogtown. We'll keep publishing their Cheer Up Club as long as we need cheering up.

And will you look at that? ANOTHER WEDNESDAY IN THE BOOKS. Now let's forget it ever happened with the Mercury Cheer Up Club—a roundup of laughs curated from the internet, and designed to turn your Wednesday frown upside down. LET'S GET CHEERIER!

Today in "This is a pretty good remake of Carrie" news:

Today in "Your local massage therapist is back in business!" news:

Today in "And now a message from the National Butter Foundation" news:

Today in "You stop! No, YOU stop!" news:

Support The Stranger

Today in "Okay, this is verging on porn" news:

And finally, today in "Choose your 'Delivery Driver' character" news:

If you like this and our other A++++++ content, please consider donating to the Mercury to keep us around!