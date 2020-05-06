And will you look at that? ANOTHER WEDNESDAY IN THE BOOKS. Now let's forget it ever happened with the Mercury Cheer Up Club—a roundup of laughs curated from the internet, and designed to turn your Wednesday frown upside down. LET'S GET CHEERIER!
Today in "This is a pretty good remake of Carrie" news:
Always make sure your homemade wine has fully fermented before opening... pic.twitter.com/WGKab8sdQo
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 5, 2020
Today in "Your local massage therapist is back in business!" news:
truly so beautiful, cannot wait pic.twitter.com/AAiDOU1vHc
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2020
Today in "And now a message from the National Butter Foundation" news:
People are adding butter to their coffee and here’s why... pic.twitter.com/nNbLZeGl2c
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 6, 2020
Today in "You stop! No, YOU stop!" news:
who's this punk, and what's he doing in my house
(sweetciderlife IG) pic.twitter.com/H6wmGGiCHS
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) May 5, 2020
Today in "Okay, this is verging on porn" news:
Tub time cub time pic.twitter.com/8FILacNfSC
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) May 4, 2020
And finally, today in "Choose your 'Delivery Driver' character" news:
DHL didn’t even pull up lol. pic.twitter.com/Gokf0R3NOm
— Megan Milan (@MissMeganMilan) May 5, 2020
