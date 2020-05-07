Okay, Thursday! Your attempts to bring me down may have succeeded this time... but unfortunately for YOU, the Mercury Cheer Up Club is riding to the rescue with a bunch of good belly laughs that will ruin your despicable plan! TAKE THAT, THURSDAY!
Today in "High school football is BACK, bay-bee" news:
😂 How It Be Playing High School Football!😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ll2MAr0q9t
— Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) May 6, 2020
Today in "Life is a teacup ride" news:
This is what every single day of 2020 has felt like. pic.twitter.com/Pz3x3CI2OA
— ✨Lys ✨ (@WhimsyDesigns) May 6, 2020
Today in "Wait... I mean, that's cute and all, but dogs can swim, right?" news:
We don’t deserve them.
Dogs, bruh...💪🐶😍😇❤️😉 pic.twitter.com/rt15MWwKsr
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 7, 2020
Today in "Finally, a cocktail class for moderate drinkers like me" news:
Boyyyyyy look pic.twitter.com/N8aQQqrXxl
— flightsnofeelns (@flightsnofeelns) May 5, 2020
Today in "I need these guys to soundtrack my life" news:
The sounds of Tom and Jerry... pic.twitter.com/L1btbGcdOC
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 6, 2020
Today in "This is what you get for not social distancing" news:
We asked for this. pic.twitter.com/5Y64CSxNIn
— TokenSuperhero (@MarcusTheToken) May 7, 2020
And finally, today in "This dog is being allowed too much input" news:
“What about DUMB?”🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Jaj4rmfr6X
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 6, 2020
