Tonight at 8 pm! It's the Livestream I, Anonymous Show!

If you need laughs now more than ever, HAVE WE GOT THE SHOW FOR YOU! Live comedy is back and online with our wildly popular—an hour-long comedy special that will be streaming live worldwide TONIGHT (FRIDAY, MAY 8 at 8 PM)! So get your tickets now!

For those just joining us, our long-running column “I, Anonymous” is famous for asking readers to send in their most whacked-out rants and scandalous confessions—anonymously! In this special hour-long LIVESTREAM edition of “The I, Anonymous Show,” your host Kate Murphy (a former Portland Mercury Genius of Comedy) will read some of the wildest and uncensored I, Anonymous submissions we've ever received. And even better, these secret (often very naughty) stories will be dissected and discussed by a panel of hilarious, nationally recognized comedians:

• AMY MILLER (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central's Up Next, Portland's Funniest Person 2015, Kill Rock Stars' Solid Gold)

• SEAN JORDAN (Co-host of "All Fantasy Everything" podcast, Comedy Central's "Comics to Watch," Portland's Funniest Person 2014, Doug Loves Movies)

• SIMON GIBSON (NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly, chosen as "New Face" by Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival, Inside Jokes on Amazon Prime )

That is a screamin' good lineup, my friends! So if you're looking for a night of side-splitting, jaw-dropping rants and confessions—don't miss this livestream edition of the "I, Anonymous Show" coming at you TONIGHT, FRIDAY, MAY 8 from 8 PM-9 PM.

Pay what you can! $5, $10, $15, or $20. Your support allows us to continue bringing you hilarious events like this in the future. So what are you waiting for? GET YOUR TICKET RIGHT HERE, SWEET PEA!