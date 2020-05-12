Seattle Should Pass a Law Requiring People to Wear Face Masks in Indoor Public Spaces

The fact of the matter is face masks are unpopular in the US for a number reasons. I discussed the racial element yesterday, and will discuss the masculinity issue in an upcoming post, but today I'll consider the influence of the cult of the American individual.

Seattle, a city many believe is a run by socialists, is also culturally locked in the structure of this feeling (the primacy of the self) and its defining metaphysics (free will). The prevalence of this feeling explains the reluctance of the city and its county to fully enforce the wearing of face masks in all public place spaces.

Dow Constantine, the King County Executive praised by the New Yorker for acting swiftly on the science of the pandemic (he got the lockdown ball rolling by convincing the city's huge tech sector to telecommute), and Mayor Jenny Durkan both support the directive for face masks issued by Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin. But the directive, which is effective on May 18 and covers indoor and outdoor public spaces, is basically worthless because it will ultimately be up to the individual to decide if he or she or they will or will not wear one. The tepid directive offers only strong words for how to wear masks, not whether to wear them.

But why not just go all the way? Because the American individual must have the right to choose, even in the middle of pandemic, even in the middle of a city with lots of socialists. Let's briefly examine American individualism in much the way one examines the stinger on a wasp: with horror.

The history of capitalism can be described as the step-by-step massification of the material culture and the precepts of the rich. This is why so many of the products at the heart of capitalism's Dutch and British moments were initially luxuries: sugar, coffee, tea, tobacco, rum, and chocolate. Coordinated with massification was the spread of concepts and beliefs that made sense to those who owned property, the rich. From this sense of ownership is derived the concept of labor as a personal and law-protected possession. The key social engineer of this transition from property as land to property as labor was John Locke, the 17th century British philosopher.

Locke justified European colonization with a theory of private property that went like this: If nature produces something, no one owns it; but if you worked for it (planted it, raised it, harvested it), it’s yours. And so, if Native Americans did not look like they were working to eat and survive, you, a European, had every right to take what they owned with your labor.

The ownership of land, of the things one's body can do, and of the choices a mind makes became the enduring cult of the individual, which was fully developed by the end of the 18th century. This cult formed the constitutional foundation of a new country with a lots of land, the US. So, the rights of the individual did not come from God. They came from an average English scribbler named Locke (who, it is said, plagiarized them from some other geezer).

But let's leap forward in time to the ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) and the pressing issue of face masks. This social practice (covering the mouth and nose with something) only works if we all do it. What this means is the mask is not about protecting you from others but others from you.

This, as you can see, displaces the self in a social universe. We are now faced with something that's conceptually hard for most Americans to grasp because it demands another belief system—one that is not derived from the rich—being the center of everything. You wear a face mask not for yourself but for those around you.

This presents another difficulty for the American mind: the benefits of face masks are not direct. They are achieved at the level of the whole or the aggregate. If all are well, I will be well.



I will conclude this post with a passage from one of the most beautifully written books in the English language, Kenneth Grahame's The Wind in the Willows (1908). The passage concerns a machine that is at the center of the American moment of capitalism and the cult of the individual, the motor car.

