Slog AM: Paul Manafort Gets Released, an FBI Slip Up, Kansas Man Wants Trial By Combat

Manafort gets locked down at home. Just like the rest of us. ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES

: This Port of Seattle police officer posted a video telling his fellow police officers not to enforce coronavirus-related orders. He called rules that forbid "going to church, for traveling on the roadways, for going surfing..." unconstitutional. He's been placed on leave and an investigation is pending. Some supporters have called him a hero and have raised a whopping $263,385 for his legal fees.

Paul Manafort goes home: Trump’s former campaign chairman left prison today for home confinement over fears of the coronavirus. Manafort was serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for charges related to his work with a corrupt Ukrainian official.

Now here's a cop worth reading about: Snowbank the peacock had escaped from a Boston zoo. Officers were confronted with "an extremely large, slightly intimidating, and quite beautiful" peacock. One officer used a female mating call on his phone to lure Snowbank back to the zoo. Hero stuff.

New York goes 58 days without a pedestrian death: It's the longest stretch of time without a pedestrian death since the city started keeping track in 1983. All it took was the entire city shutting down for months!

Local casino takes a gamble: The Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Snohomish County is reopening today at 3 p.m. Guests will be temperature checked, only slot and baccarat machines will be open, and the casino will operate at 50 percent capacity. Since the casino is owned and operated by the Stillaguamish Tribe, a sovereign nation, it doesn't have to comply with Washington state orders. Gov. Jay Inslee pleaded with the casino to stay closed. Time to roll the dice, baby!

It will be wet today: Probably tomorrow, too.



Showers at times on Wednesday and Thursday for Western Washington, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Friday looks to be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 60s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/PGAh5D9XUD

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 13, 2020

Cal State University cancels in-person classes for the fall: It's the first large school to do so and the largest four-year public university system.

Check out this poll: Williams College students were asked if they would take a semester off if remote learning were to continue:



So, in this poll of Williams College students who would normally be expected to be on campus in the Fall, 68% report that they would withdraw for a semester (at least?) if online learning continued.https://t.co/HOW2EtKsY4 pic.twitter.com/eYgIK6Afgc

— Sam Crane (@UselessTree) May 13, 2020

Biscuit Bitch can't weather the storm: Two of Seattle's popular breakfast spot's locations will not be reopening once the pandemic ends. Biscuit Bitch announced it would be closing its Pioneer Square and White Center stores. Belltown and Pike Place stores will stick it out.

Can you kitty give you COVID-19? Great question. The University of Washington and Washington State University are trying to find out whether people can infect their animals or the other way around. They're testing cats, dogs, hamsters, or ferrets in the households where humans have tested positive for the virus. So far, the working theory is that animals "are a dead-end host — the disease goes there, but it doesn’t go anywhere else," the Seattle Times reports.

In case you missed it: Actor Robert Pattinson gave a truly bonkers interview to GQ while on lockdown. He tried to demonstrate his idea for fast-food, handheld pasta. Here's the full interview.



Robert Pattinson attempting to demonstrate his “fast food version” of pasta to a GQ reporter is peak comedy, I think. pic.twitter.com/zm3lAzQD6T

— ahmad (@ephwinslow) May 12, 2020

FBI director mistakenly identifies Saudi diplomat linked to 9/11: The slip-up happened in a declaration made in response to a lawsuit from the families of 9/11 victims. Essentially, the assistant director of the FBI's counterterrorism division mistakenly referred by name to the previously-anonymous person who directed two 9/11 hijackers. That person is an accredited Saudi diplomat. This information has been tip-top secret and there's fear it could jeopardize national security. Whoops!

No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service: Some shoppers at a Los Angeles Target weren't wearing masks. Face-coverings are a must in California. The men were escorted out of the store. But they weren't going without a fight, dammit. A brawl ensued. A security guard's arm was broken. The men were arrested.

Trial by combat: A Kansas man is in a legal custody battle with his ex-wife. He has asked to settle the matter in a trial by combat with Japanese swords. He passed a psychological evaluation. He would simply like to meet his ex-wife or her lawyer in her stead to meet him on the battlefield so he can "rend their souls from their (corporeal) bodies." First, though, he has requested his ex gets a psychological evaluation.

Some updates: I really only meant to include the creepy doll restaurant (that reminds me of this island where there are no children but there are dolls of children) but I suppose the virus updates will be useful to you as well.



To comply with social distancing guidelines, luxury restaurant in northern Virginia will have 1940s-era mannequins occupying 50 percent of the tables. https://t.co/ahl3J7ukUP pic.twitter.com/7VzWHHIn8Q

— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 13, 2020

The U.S.-Canadian border: Will likely stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21.

Where is Kim Jong Un? The North Korean dictator hadn't been seen for three weeks. People speculated that he was dead. Then, he appeared on May 1 at a red ribbon event, according to photos. People think that the man in those photos was a Kim Jong Un body double. That hasn't been confirmed. But, he hasn't been seen for 12 days. Where in the world is Kim Jong Un?

Here's a video of me if we ever get scooter share in Seattle: Obviously, we'd need to not have a global pandemic for scooter share to be viable but a girl can dream. Also, we were supposed to get them by now and maybe we would have if the world hadn't fallen apart.

