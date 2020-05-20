Jessica Stein
"Warning: Rome-Era Explicit Content"
Tons of peens and breasteses in Rome-era art. JK
Spotted on Capitol Hill. Reminded me of this Tumblr post
from four years ago that I still think about regularly.
"Old & Out of Touch"
My biggest fear. JK
As my birthday nears, this phrase is getting LOUDER and LOUDER.
"Piss"
The only kind of dog I want. JK
Wow, imagining an animated TV show about me (a stoner) and this dog (a shit talker) hanging out around the city with my friends, smoking weed and talking shit. No one is amazed that my dog can talk because he's literally so rude. I love him though because he's furry and almost right. If anyone knows who drew this PLEASE email me.
"You Are Not Alone"
Writing this while alone in my room and having not seen anyone beside my roommate in like three or four days. JK
Been seeing these bad boys pop up over the neighborhood over the last couple of weeks. A simple, but necessary, reminder as this staying home drags on. Thank you for your service, sticker.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.