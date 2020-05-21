Next Week: It's the Return of the I, Anonymous Show—Livestream Edition!

The last two editions of the I, Anonymous Show were wildly funny and entertaining, so you truly do not want to miss this one! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Portland Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious comedians:

• Steven Wilber (Portland's Funniest Person 2014, New Faces of Comedy recipient at the Just for Laughs fest, SF Sketchfest)

• Curtis Cook (Comedy Central, Portlandia, Crank Yankers, The Jim Jeffries Show)

• Bri Pruett (Comedy Central Roast Battle, Splitsider "Comic to Watch," and former host of the I, Anonymous Show)

Oh, boy! That is one helluva lineup right there! So if this quarantine madness has got you down, the I, Anonymous Show is the hilarious cure you've been looking for. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the livestream I, Anonymous Show—next THURSDAY, MAY 28 at 8 pm! IT'S SOOOOO GOOD!

Want a taste of what the show is like? Check out this clip from our first show, featuring the great SHANE TORRES defending the eating of squirrels.