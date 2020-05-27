We need your help. The coronavirus crisis in Seattle is a major threat to The Stranger's ability to keep the city informed. We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the world of independent local media, but this time is different.
Just so you all are aware, if you weren't already, that automation is coming for us all. I do not look forward to the day that my job is replaced by an AI bot that generates memes or poetry.
"Thank You. I've Been Screened: TUESDAY"
Spotted in Eastlake.JK
A little birdie told me that these stickers—which have been popping up everywhere—come from local hospitals like Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Fred Hutchinson, given to patients passing through their doors.
"Trust No One"
Not pro-gun, but very pro-trusting-people-when-they've-earned-it.JK
Snapped this one as a reminder to myself to look up this phrase because I always forget what it means. From Merriam-Webster: "a person who is unacceptable or unwelcome." I just learned Claire Danes is considered a persona non grata in the Philippines for calling Manila a "ghastly and weird city."
"Overmind"
Spotted right on 15th Ave.JK
This looks like a branded sticker, but I Googled the image and text (both forwards and backwards) but couldn't find anything. Looks cool.
"Kurt Russell"
Nice.
Pretty sure this is Big Trouble in Little China-era Kurt Russell, but using this as an excuse to post a clip from one of my favorite movies that also happens to star the actor as a misogynistic psychopath.
Jasmyne Keimig
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
