Slog AM: Boeing Layoffs Are Coming; Beware of Cannibal Rats; Will That Rocket Launch Happen?

The stay-home order is set to expire on May 31. All of the counties in the state won't be ready to transition into Phase 2. Get ready for a stay-home extension or, in the least, some disappointment. Especially for those of us in King County. So far, 21 counties are in Phase 2 in Washington. Three more are expect to join those ranks soon.

Meanwhile, most of California has moved to Stage 3: Around 80 percent of California is moving into Gov. Gavin Newsom's third stage of re-opening. For them, that means barbershops and hair salons will open. L.A. County, however, will remain left out of re-opening since it's the county with the bulk of COVID-19 cases and deaths statewide.

Surprise, surprise: After his first brush with being fact-checked on Twitter, Trump is now threatening to regulate social media companies.

Boeing workers wait for the other shoe to drop: Lay off notices will be sent out on Friday. As many as 16,000 Boeing workers could get the ax due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Pour one out for bike share in Seattle: Uber's JUMP bikes are getting scrapped.



"Antibody tests for Covid-19 wrong up to half the time, CDC says": Cannot say that I love these odds. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the test used to detect whether a person had COVID-19 "are not accurate enough" to make any sort of policy decisions off of the results. People may need to get an antibody test twice.

Woman shot in the head by state trooper: In Chehalis, a state trooper pulled over to help a woman. She pulled out a gun. So did the trooper. The woman was shot in the head and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Swarms of locusts in India: Erratic weather is causing swarms of insects to surge. I'm not super up on my religious knowledge so, Bible thumpers, let me know if this should be a cause for concern. I'm already in the camp of "This Is Not Good" but if we're living through the Book of Revelations or something I'd like to know.



Huge swarms of locusts took over the skies in Northern and Central India, as some tried to contain them by spraying pesticides.



George Floyd's family wants justice: The family members of Floyd, who was killed when a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck, want the four Minneapolis police officers involved in his death charged for murder.

I mean, I guess this technically qualifies as good news: Judge who advised woman to 'close your legs' to avoid sexual assault permanently removed from the bench.



You've heard of murder hornets. Now get ready for: Cannibal rats. American rats are exhibiting "unusual or aggressive behavior" since there isn't enough street garbage to eat while Americans are locked down. These rats have "resorted to open warfare and eating their young." An MTA worker in New York City was attacked by a pack of 30 rats over Memorial Day weekend. They're getting organized.

NASA and SpaceX will launch two astronauts into space today: The launch will happen at 1:33 PST. It's the first manned space flight from American soil in around a decade. Its SpaceX's first manned space flight ever. Poor weather may cancel the launch, though.

How productive have you been during the stay-home order? Have you unearthed what looks like a perfectly preserved Roman mosaic floor?



Or have you built a giant bird because fuck it?



Isn't this just the plot of Castaway? Toronto man says Canada Post just delivered package he ordered 8 years ago.

Dominic Cummings name won't trend on Twitter: Porn filters have blocked Cummings' name from blowing up on the social media site. Cummings, who is an aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has drawn the ire of Britain because he and his wife broke lockdown rules. Cummings had a hand in writing those rules. Anyway, people are having to get creative with how they hashtag Cummings' name. This is an example of the Scunthorpe problem, a Lincolnshire town that has had issues with censorship.