Support The Stranger
On Saturday, Re-Bar will be hosting Last Call, an opportunity for patrons to say one final goodbye to the venue As We Know It. Four Re-bar regular DJs—Morgan J, Nick Cressman, Alfonso Tan, and Robbie Nielsen—will be playing 4/4 all night long starting at 8pm. While this isn't the very, very last livestreamed event—Wilson says they will continue to do Flammable and DnB until a final sendoff on June 16—this stream will provide space for those to say goodbye and dance their faces off from the comfort of their own living rooms. Get more information here and I'll see you on Zoom.
If you can't make it, I'd recommend you listen to KEXP's DJ Sharlese Metcalf and DJ Riz Rollins talk about Re-Bar's history and importance in the city on Sound & Vision.