Don't miss the CoFF film fest—screening again this Saturday!

Since we're all stuck inside anyway, we asked local amateur filmmakers, artists, and creative people to send usthat demonstrate how we are living, surviving (and occasionally thriving) under quarantine and social distancing orders... and oh boy! DID YOU DELIVER! We received a poop-ton of, and narrowed it down to the 25 best of the bunch to bring you the CoFF film fest. But it gets even better—because after watching CoFF, YOU'LL BE ABLE TO VOTE FOR THE WINNERS OF CASH PRIZES IN A VARIETY OF CATEGORIES!

For even more info, go here and get your tickets. CoFF kicked off last Friday and continues for the following three weekends.



And check out these descriptions of all the films you'll see at CoFF!

A Covid-19 Love Story: Marc & Mary

A poignant and emotional look at serendipity in confinement.

Acts of Isolation

This funny collection of streaming micro-episodes showcase the daily struggles of quarantine.

Anger Management

Fuses are short these days. This mock PSA can help you understand your aggressive impulses.

Catherine

Sometimes you just need to dance it out to feel purr-fect.

Covid-21

One year after the outbreak, the world is a dangerous place. It’s everyone for themselves!

Dolphins Went to Venice

A haunting intersection of poetry and prose. Existential filmmaking at its best.

Doodle

With nothing to do and plenty of time, perhaps our worst enemies are ourselves.

During Quarantine

The opposite ends of the stay-at-home spectrum collide with these testimonials.

Finger Trouble

Madness sets in as one man tries to life-hack his way through isolation.

Girl Talk

Anybody else have a new best friend named Alexa? Reality blurs between these two gal-pals.

Going Viral

Absurdity reigns supreme during this feline’s interview with the COVID-19 virus.

How to Dress a Dog

One man goes to great lengths (at least 6 feet) to win the heart of his neighbor.

Isolations

A touching dance routine unites a Los Angeles neighborhood – proving we’re not alone.

L'Ognion

Any sense of reality quickly vanishes in this fanciful, culinary delusion.

Look Around

Using cinematic imagery, this guided meditation is sure to hypnotize and inspire.

Morning Routine

When his daily habits are interrupted by lockdown, terror creeps into one man’s sense of normalcy.

Part 0: The Oscar Noms

Desperate for intellectual conversation, sometimes dogs are man’s only friend.

Rainbow Road

The rules to this board game are many, but the most important is that this kid always wins!

Somebody

One body – many faces. This single woman dates the greats without leaving home.

The Introvert

As the weeks add up, we find our inner demons and angels are suffering too.

The Introverted Loneliness of Roxanne Shaker

A quirky narration explains that it is life as usual for this lonely introvert.

Toilet Paper

“I thought we were just going to get more toilet paper?!”

Trapped

Dream or reality? Obsession takes over in this chilling snapshot of one homeowner’s psyche.

Zoom Tutorial

Zoom is the best! Always easy to use and nothing ever goes wrong!

Zoom Wedding

No glitches here! Everything goes according to plan at this family’s virtual gathering.

