Megan Burbank at the Seattle Times has a piece with millennials offering some advice . One hardened millennial suggested the kids take whatever job they're offered. I don't think I agree. I'd suggest making sure your passport is up-to-date and not being duped into taking out as many student loans as your millennial predecessors. What advice do you have for the class of 2020?

This Seattle 9-year-old invented a card game when he was 7: It's called Taco vs Burrito. It's grossed one million dollars. Gen Z's out here securing the bag. (Or is he Generation Alpha? Or, as we like to call them, a Doomer.)

A state of emergency has been declared in Minneapolis: Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to charge the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd. Many, including Floyd's family, have called for murder charges against the officers. Anticipating a third night of protests in response to the indecision, Minnesota's Gov. Tim Walz has declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“What we’ve seen over the last two days and the emotion-ridden conflict over the last night is the result of so much built up anger and sadness,” said Minneapolis' mayor this afternoon. Standoffs between police and protestors are continuing across the metro area:

Protesters in St. Paul moved West from Target to the Leeann Chin, then North across University Ave to the Furniture Barn.



Police followed, clearing away protesters from the stores and from the light rail platform.#JusticeForGeorge #GeorgeFloyd #TwinCities pic.twitter.com/fR7ABhq5aQ

— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 28, 2020

Today Trump issued an executive order that essentially wants to revise Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a crucial piece of legislation that allows social media sites to behave as distributors of content instead of publishers of content. This protects them from a wide variety of lawsuits stemming from the content published on their sites.

"Over time, the law became the guarantor of a rollicking, almost no-holds-barred internet by letting sites set rules for what is and is not allowed without being liable for everything posted by visitors, as opposed to a newspaper, which is responsible for whatever it publishes," explains the New York Times. Section 230 sucks for many reasons, but Trump wants to alter the protections offered under Section 230 to "prevent" online censorship, as he describes it. It all stems from Twitter issuing a basic fact-check on his tweets this week, which infuriated the president. Lawyers "quickly said on Thursday that [Trump] was claiming power to do something he does not have the power to do."



#BREAKING: President Trump signs executive order strip liability protection from companies that censure content: "Companies that engage in censoring or any political conduct will not be able to keep their liability shield."

— The Hill (@thehill) May 28, 2020

I'm here for this take: "Trump’s Twitter tantrum is a distraction for everyone—including himself. 100,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, and Trump is worried about a fact-check on Twitter."

Another study reveals risks surrounding using hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19: "Cancer patients with COVID-19 who were treated with a drug combination promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump [hydroxychloroquine] to counter the coronavirus were three times more likely to die within 30 days than those who got either drug alone," writes Reuters.

Mark your calendars for a massive fundraising concert to help provide relief and support to Washington state families and workers during the pandemic. The details from KEXP:



On June 10, 2020 at 7 PM, the coalition will host All In WA: A Concert for COVID Relief by presenting sponsor Amazon. The concert’s lineup boasts some of Washington state’s most well-known artists and entertainers, including, Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Ben Gibbard, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Mary Lambert, Allen Stone, actor Joel McHale and the Seattle Seahawks’ Coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson. The full lineup will be announced at a later date.

Stop flushing your PPE down toilets: The local buildup of masks, gloves, and flushable wipes is at an all-time high, reports KOMO. Also, ICYMI, there's no such thing as a flushable wipe. I love the idea of a flushable wipe so I'm putting this in here mostly as a reminder to myself:

On March 25, Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill that requires that all non-flushable wipes be labeled with a “Do Not Flush” logo. The law goes into effect on July 1, 2022. The bill states that creating these labeling standards will protect public health, water quality, the environment and public infrastructure related to wastewater treatment.

What's going to happen to Cinerama? GeekWire's John Cook has an idea: "Amazon should purchase and preserve Cinerama." Cook argues that it's good PR, good for the community, and a good business move.

Washington's most recent update from its Department of Health lists 1,106 deaths and 20,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state. That's an increase of 358 cases from the day before. Not great! 5.3% of our confirmed cases have resulted in deaths.

Inslee says there's good news, though:



Good news: @ESDwaWorks has recovered $300 million from the criminals attacking states across the U.S.

— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 28, 2020

That's right, $300 million: "Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said that she could not yet reveal the precise amount that was paid in fraudulent claims, but said that the initial recovery—including $50 million set to be returned Thursday—was a result of the state's collaboration with federal law enforcement and financial institutions across the country," reports ABC News.

Ope, there's more good news:



More good news: there are now 26 counties in Phase 2.

Approved today:

✅ Clallam

✅ Kitsap



Keep up the great work. #WeGotThisWA

— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 28, 2020

How are politicians and political-wannabes supposed to canvas during a pandemic? Jack Walsh is making ice cream with liquid nitrogen over Facebook Live. Democratic state Rep. Jesse Johnson is delivering food to people in his district. Endorsement meetings are happening over Zoom. (*socially distant-cough* Candidates, the SECB will be contacting you to do Zoom endorsement meetings soon. *socially distant-cough*) Crosscut's Melissa Santos has a good piece out today on canvassing in our new reality here.

Since everything's kinda bleak, let's end on some recommendations: Have you tried out the streaming service Kanopy yet? It's free with a library login. It's got over 30,000 titles, many of them very new and exclusive, and you get to watch five titles a month. This week, I watched Gloria Bell and What We Do in the Shadows. Pro-tip, download it now and use up your five plays before the month ends this weekend.



