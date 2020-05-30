Seattle Protests for George Floyd Shut Down I-5, Durkan Announces Curfew, Inslee Activates National Guard

Demonstrators took the protest against police brutality to the freeway. CB

After hours of demonstrations and speeches calling for justice for George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis earlier in the week, on Saturday afternoon police and protestors clashed near Westlake downtown.

Police say protestors threw water bottles at officers, prompting the cops to fire flash bangs and tear gas into the crowd. "The crowd has set several patrol cars on fire in the downtown core near Westlake Center. Several arrests have been made," according to the Seattle Police Department.

Part of the crowd marched to I-5, eventually shutting down both the southbound and northbound lanes at Seneca.

At the request of Seattle, Gov. Jay Inslee "activated" the Washington National Guard. Two hundred soldiers will work "unarmed" to "help protect against property damage and manage crowds and traffic during downtown protests," according to a release.

At around 4:45 p.m. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Police Chief Carmen Best, and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins announced a 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew for today and Sunday, effective 15 minutes after the order. The curfew is "voluntary" and the city "does not intend to enforce the curfew, except for violations that result in public health and safety threats including fires, extensive property damage, and violence," according to a press release.

More on the curfew:

The temporary curfew does not impact people who need to commute to work during these hours, people experiencing homelessness, people in a medical emergency or people in a dangerous situation, first responders, health care workers, and the news media. In addition, the curfew does not require businesses to close while it is in effect, and it will not alter public transit schedules.

Durkan also issued two other emergency orders, one declaring a civil emergency and one banning all weapons in the city, including "rocks, pipes, clubs, guns, and flares." Get ready to see more arrests.

Updates:

6:18 p.m.: Mayor Durkan is speaking about the orders:

6:58 p.m.: In a press conference Saturday evening, Durkan praised peaceful demonstrators and condemned "the people who came down to Seattle" and allegedly "hijacked" the protest when it "quickly turned violent and destructive" later in the afternoon. Durkan claimed that some threw Molotov cocktails at buildings causing "multiple fires," and that some threw fireworks into the crowd that the fire department couldn't immediately access. Federal authorities will investigate those fires. She said her office was unaware of "any serious injuries." Durkan added that she issued the emergency orders so "police could take action if they needed to" against people looting or "throwing projectiles." Videos of officers firing off flash bangs and tear gas will be reviewed and "any police officer violating use of force [policies] will be held accountable," she said. SPD Assistant Chief Lesley Cordner said two "AR-15-style weapons" had been stolen. One was recovered, one was not. She advised downtown residents to shelter in place and told everyone else to avoid downtown.

• Demonstrators gathered at noon outside the West precinct downtown for the March for Justice for George Floyd. Some then joined the crowd at Westlake for the Not This Time! rally, organized by Andre Taylor, whose brother, Che Taylor was killed by the cops in 2016.

A sign left behind near Westlake Park

— Asia Fields (@asiakmfields) May 31, 2020

• After police attempts to disperse, demonstrators took the fight against police brutality to the freeway:

• Police allegedly pepper-sprayed a kid. SPD hasn't returned requests for comment. A street medic who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation said they treated "children who were pepper-sprayed by the SPD downtown," though "none as young as the [girl in] the linked video, but children." They added that another street medic in their cohort also treated children pepper-sprayed by the SPD.

• Someone busted up a cop car and lit it on fire near the Old Navy on 5th Ave. and Pine St.

Here's the burning cop car with what I'm assuming is a Old Navy mannequin that has seen better days

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) May 30, 2020

• Not great:

Crazy! Guy finds what looks like AR-15 in busted up police cruiser and gets gun pulled on him immediately. #seattleprotest

— Jason Lynch (@206Lynch) May 30, 2020

• Earlier in the day, a man protested with a bunny:

also props to the guy who has a live bunny with him

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) May 30, 2020

• Some crowd members run passed a reporter doing her duty:

• Demonstrators kneel in prayer as the Governor activates the National Guard:

Kneeling at 7th and Stewart

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) May 31, 2020

• Things are a little more hectic a block away:

Just a block away from the peaceful protest on Stewart #seattleprotest

— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) May 31, 2020

• We got some looting at Nordstrom and Starbucks downtown, per KIRO:

Two Seattle business icons — Nordstrom & Starbucks — now being looted downtown on live TV (via ⁦@KIRO7Seattle⁩)

— Lewis Kamb (@lewiskamb) May 31, 2020

