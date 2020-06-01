Joe Biden Vows to Create Federal Police Oversight and Fight Racism

Biden on the verge of thinking of some really good ways to fight institutional racism. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

In Slog AM today , I asked: "Where is Joe Biden?" Outraged commenters leapt to his defense, saying where he was this weekend. I meant where is he on the subject of reparations, not where is he physically on the planet. But OK guys, thanks for letting me know where he was standing and speaking on Saturday. I'm glad he was showing up and doing something while the president stayed home to poop and tweet.

The question remains: What is Biden gonna do about all this? He has dodged questions about reparations. But today he announced he is calling for a federal police oversight body that he says he will install in his first 100 days as president, and he is vowing to do something about "institutional racism."

What exactly he plans to do about institutional racism sounds... um... murky? At best? Here's what he said just today to a group of black leaders:

Folks, I'm going to be in the next couple weeks making some what I hope to be very serious national speeches about where I think we have to go and what we have to do. I know I'm going to make mistakes. But there's an old Talmudic expression: what comes from the heart goes straight to the heart. But I need help... I need help and advice as I go along as to what I should and shouldn't be doing.

Ohhh-kay. That's... that's pretty weak, man. (He says these words at about 2:40 in the video below.)

While I will obviously vote for Joe Biden no matter what, to get the Dorito-colored dingleberry out of office, I would like to know what he plans to do about institutional racism.

I would also like to know—this does not mean that I do not support Biden, and it doesn't mean I won't vote for him, I would just like to know—why he seems to be only just beginning to think about this now. "I need help... I need help and advice," is not exactly reassuring, although it is honest, which is refreshing in its way.

Hey Joe: Maybe you could start with legalizing cannabis? You know, that plant that's less harmful than alcohol that cops have been using to lock up brown and black people for the last century? I dunno, just spitballing here. (He is not in favor of legalization, calling it "a gateway drug" just six months ago.)

Anyway, I'm ready to be impressed by whatever plans he says he's on the verge of coming up with.

Here are his comments today: