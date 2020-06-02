Get Your Tickets for the Savage Love Livestream! Dan answers your burning relationship questions live and all the money goes to Northwest Harvest!
A remote-controlled buttplug? In the bath? This pandemic is getting pretty fun!
A woman asks a question that so many of us are also wondering: is it safe to be romantically intimate with someone who has already recovered from COVID-19? When? Dan brings on the intrepid Dr. Barak to answer, and as usual hits him with a gnarly second question just to make the good doctor squirm.
Are you a parent? Have you had some challenges raising your kids? Is your kid a foot fetishist? If you answered either yes or no to any of these questions, then you're going to want to listen in.
And, a man in an open relationship feels empty and sad after he orgasms with anyone but his primary partner. How can he retrain his brain?
