On Monday, Seattle-based artist and photographer Luis Vela LP debuted SYNTAX, an interactive technology exhibition. Vela LP has photographed the likes of Teyana Taylor and Pharrell, making layered and hyper-analog images of moments backstage or at an afterparty. In the picture above, I could almost touch Pharrell.
Through PROGRAM Labs, every week he'll be featuring a different artist using a type of AR-virtual hologram—instead of going to the gallery, the gallery is brought to you! This week, Vela LP is featuring Myles Loftin, a New York photographer known for his use of dizzyingly bright colors and exploration of queer and Black communities. His work is intimate and tender, never voyeuristic, but infinitely curious and patient. I loved projecting a hologram of a sweet kiss in my breakfast nook next to my plants. Humanity isn't so bad after all.
The AR technology only works on Apple devices, but the exhibition runs through November 2020, so you have some time to figure it out. Check out more of Luis Vela LP's work here and Myles Loftin's work here.