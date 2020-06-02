Currently Hanging: Luis Vela LP on Your Freakin' Phone

Pharrell (captured by Luis Vela LP) next to this weird, cute plant of mine in my house. Jasmyne Keimig

During the pandemic, I've been using this column to point out some of my favorite murals located around my neighborhood that you can walk past to get your fill of form and paint while many art spaces are closed down. But this week, with the, you know, citywide curfew mandated by Mayor Jenny Durkan due to the protests, I thought it best to bring some art into your home. Never say that I don't care about your wellbeing!

On Monday, Seattle-based artist and photographer Luis Vela LP debuted SYNTAX, an interactive technology exhibition. Vela LP has photographed the likes of Teyana Taylor and Pharrell, making layered and hyper-analog images of moments backstage or at an afterparty. In the picture above, I could almost touch Pharrell.

Through PROGRAM Labs, every week he'll be featuring a different artist using a type of AR-virtual hologram—instead of going to the gallery, the gallery is brought to you! This week, Vela LP is featuring Myles Loftin, a New York photographer known for his use of dizzyingly bright colors and exploration of queer and Black communities. His work is intimate and tender, never voyeuristic, but infinitely curious and patient. I loved projecting a hologram of a sweet kiss in my breakfast nook next to my plants. Humanity isn't so bad after all.

The AR technology only works on Apple devices, but the exhibition runs through November 2020, so you have some time to figure it out. Check out more of Luis Vela LP's work here and Myles Loftin's work here.