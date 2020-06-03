Slog AM: Seattle Police Use Tear Gas, Durkan Announces Several Day Curfew, Noted Bigot Loses Primary

The scene on the frontline of the protest on Capitol Hill last night. Seattleites have finally found a use for their umbrellas! Courtesy of Nathalie Graham

#seattleprotests was largely peaceful in cap hill until ~11:30 PM. It appears bad actors were present. Came from behind/side of the crowd, started throwing objects. Protestors tried to push them out.



A crowd of thousands packed the Pike/Pine corridor for over five hours, calling for the end of police brutality against Black people while facing a line of police and National Guard along 11th next to the East Precinct. Everything was mostly peaceful until about 11:30 p.m. when the police began firing flash-bangs and tear gas into the crowd, seemingly motivated by random protestors throwing objects across the line.

The flash-bangs and tear gas from SPD continued until the police cleared the intersection near the precinct around 1 a.m.: The Seattle Times reports the police ordered a dispersal order around 12:15 a.m., advancing down Pine Street. I-5 was closed for an hour then reopened around 12:40 a.m. Here's Jake Goldstein-Street of The Daily's video from the ground around 12:30 a.m.

Police continuing to push people down Pine. Pointing rubber bullet guns at demonstrators. #seattleprotest



Our own Nathalie Graham livestreamed the protest for several hours last night from the Stranger offices: It was definitely a "you had to be there" moment, but I'd encourage you to go back and rewatch her bird's eye view coverage of the protest, broken up into several parts.

Capitol Hill seattle rn



Seattle is under a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m curfew until Saturday: according to an emergency order issued by Mayor Durkan, reports KIRO.

That curfew won't stop the protestors as several local activists organizations are planning a rally this afternoon in Cal Anderson: The Defund Seattle Police March & Rally for Black Lives is calling for the local government to 1) defund SPD, 2) fund community-based health and safety, 3) drop all charges. That rally will begin at 1:30 p.m.

We've got demands. See you in the streets!



And a group of protestors are meeting with the mayor today at 3 p.m.: though who exactly these protestors are has been called into question after Seattle's official Black Lives Matter chapter tweeted that they have not been involved in discussions with Durkan or Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, nor do they know the people involved.

"Don't kill them, but hit them hard": In a video taken yesterday in Seattle, a Washington state trooper is recorded saying the phrase to motivate his team before getting out in front of protestors. The State Patrol said this "choice of words" was "unfortunate."

Incredible. A Washington State trooper motivated his team at the Seattle demonstrations by saying "Don't kill them, but hit them hard."

The State Patrol says "the choice of words" was "unfortunate."



The State Patrol says "the choice of words" was "unfortunate." https://t.co/3zE4txdKVQ



All that tear gas is definitely not good for you nor the pandemic at large: Mike Baker of the New York Times reports that the gas may cause damage to the lungs, making them more susceptible to respiratory illnesses like coronavirus. And all the coughing could potentially fuel the spread of the virus even further. Gee, kind of makes you wish someone could promise the police would not use tear gas especially in a, you know, global pandemic.

Yesterday, Governor Jay Inslee extended the statewide eviction moratorium through August 1: Read Rich Smith's reporting on the extension here when it goes live at 8:45 a.m .

President Trump says he wasn't hiding out in a bunker amid protests in D.C., calls it "a false report": He was simply going down into the bunker for a "tiny, little, short period of time" for "an inspection."

Trump says he went to the White House bunker for inspection:



“It was a false report. I wasn’t down— I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection…I’ve gone down two or three times, all for inspection." pic.twitter.com/RFPi4aAsfX



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he doesn't support invoking the Insurrection Act to deal with protests across the country: The law would give the president the right to use the U.S. military for domestic law enforcement, reports The Hill. He said "the option to use active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations."

Congressman Steve King of Iowa lost his Republican primary to state Sen. Randy Feenstra: King served in Congress for nine terms and had a long history of making racist remarks. But, as CNN reports, he was ostracized for good by the conservative community after a 2019 New York Times interview where he questioned how "white nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization" became offensive. Yikes!

Ferguson, MO elects their first Black, woman mayor: Ferguson City Council Member Ella Jones won 54 percent of the vote on Tuesday night. Al Jazeera notes that her win represents the increase of Black influence in the city that helped birth the Black Lives Matter movement after a police officer killed a Black teenager, Michael Brown, in 2014.

Look forward to some sun today: Some clouds, too. Highs in the mid to upper 60s to near 70, says KING 5. And, wow, the Seattle Weather Blog really knows how to talk dirty, huh?

Starting tonight, the sun will set at 9 pm or later for the next six weeks. ☀️



Something to groove to this morning: A bit of healing is in order. Here's Gary Bartz in 1973 at the Montreaux Jazz Festival performing "I've Known Rivers." The song reworks lines from Langston Hughes's "This Negro Speaks of Rivers." I like picturing myself floating down those ancient, dusky rivers he speaks of. This song and poem always makes me tear up! Take care out there, Seattle.