Tonight's Silent Reading Party Is Dedicated to George Floyd

What will you be reading tonight? Christopher Frizzelle

It's Wednesday, which means the Silent Reading Party is tonight . It's also the sixth night in a row of protests against the ongoing genocide of brown and black people in American streets.

For the first time, we will be recording Paul Matthew Moore's set tonight and making it available after the party. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County Freedom Fund.

"The funds collected through this fund will go to the immediate release of people protesting the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Manuel Ellis (May 2020)," BLM Seattle Freedom Fund says. "Any remaining funds will continue to be used for future bailout efforts as an ongoing community bail fund project."

Because protests have been happening in the streets of Capitol Hill, there will likely be protest noises mixed into the recording of tonight's party.

Additionally, Paul will not be playing the usual sort of music. He will not be playing recognizable songs. He will be playing an original composition created for this moment.

Get your ticket here.

We plan to have the recording available on our website tomorrow, on a sliding scale.