The Seattle Police Department issued several requests for the crowd protesting against police brutality on Capitol Hill to back up "five feet" from the "bicycle fencing" barrier. The crowd demanded the cops back up from their line instead. The police did not oblige, and began dispersing the crowd with pepper spray and blast balls. The cop on the megaphone threatened to continue to disperse the crowd with "chemical agents" as people fled into the park and the surrounding neighborhood and the National Guard moved in to reinforce the bicycle fencing.

SPD has not returned a request for comment about whether they deployed CS gas, which the Mayor restricted for use only by SWAT on Friday. The chemical weapon they deployed sure looked like tear gas, and it caused some pretty intense lacrimation.

The National Guard on Pine.
Around 8:45 pm, police had cleared and established a perimeter around 11th and Pine.

A little after 9 pm, the crowd had pushed back to 11th and Pine.




This is a developing story. Follow Chase Burns and Rich Smith on Twitter for updates in the meantime.