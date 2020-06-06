SPD Disperses Crowd with Blast Balls, "Chemical Agents," Pepper Spray on Eighth Day of Protests Against Police Brutality

Here’s the moment when the police advanced to “reestablish our bike line” which kicked this all off pic.twitter.com/dFbnC0Cpz7

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 7, 2020

The Seattle Police Department issued several requests for the crowd protesting against police brutality on Capitol Hill to back up "five feet" from the "bicycle fencing" barrier. The crowd demanded the cops back up from their line instead. The police did not oblige, and began dispersing the crowd with pepper spray and blast balls. The cop on the megaphone threatened to continue to disperse the crowd with "chemical agents" as people fled into the park and the surrounding neighborhood and the National Guard moved in to reinforce the bicycle fencing.

SPD has not returned a request for comment about whether they deployed CS gas, which the Mayor restricted for use only by SWAT on Friday. The chemical weapon they deployed sure looked like tear gas, and it caused some pretty intense lacrimation.

The National Guard on Pine. Rich Smith

Lots of coughing. This all started because the crowd wouldn’t back up five feet pic.twitter.com/9aQvYcmvx8

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 7, 2020

The #SeattleProtest against police brutality stretches into its 8th day here at 11th and Pine. Mutual aid tents have multiplied, as have hot dog stands. Thousands of medical workers gathered downtown this morning, and another large crowd is expected at Magnuson Park around 7pm pic.twitter.com/uuiQFxpYla

— Rich Smith (@richsssmith) June 6, 2020

Around 8:45 pm, police had cleared and established a perimeter around 11th and Pine.

A little after 9 pm, the crowd had pushed back to 11th and Pine.

The line has now moved up Pine to Rancho Bravo. Not quite at 11th. Big police and national guard presence. pic.twitter.com/sgyDfhPfoA

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 7, 2020

Back at 11th and Pine. Remember that this whole thing started because police wanted the crowd to back up by 5 feet pic.twitter.com/zT5M0OK9rj

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 7, 2020



This is a developing story. Follow Chase Burns and Rich Smith on Twitter for updates in the meantime.