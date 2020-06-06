View this post on Instagram
COMMUNITY MOVEMENT ‼️‼️‼️ LET’S COME TOGETHER AND MARCH FOR OUR YOUTH AND OUR COMMUNITY. We will not accept state-sanctioned violence and police brutality. This is not just about a moment. It is a movement. We are calling for you to stand with us on the right side of history as we mobilize with our young people to call for justice and promote change in our community. WEAR ALL BLACK. ALL PEOPLE WHO STAND WITH #BlackLivesMatter WELCOME! Starting point at Othello Playground Ending point at Rainer and Henderson
Sunday at 2 pm: This South Seattle march starting at Othello Park and ending at the Rainier Beach Safeway encourages protesters to wear black to advocate for ending racist police violence. Read more in Nikkita Oliver's Instagram post, above. We'll be sending The Stranger's Rich Smith out to cover this march tomorrow.