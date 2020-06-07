Man Crashes Into Barricade and Shoots Protester on Capitol Hill, Cops Have Suspect and the Gun In Custody

Here's the, uh, "suspect." photo by Marc Castillo

On Sunday evening a man in a black car crashed into a metal barricade on 11th Ave. Demonstrators surrounded the car and started kicking it and punching it. The man appeared to shoot a protester and then exit the vehicle carrying a gun. He then snaked through the crowd toward the frontline barriers separating police from protesters on Pine St.

Over the intercom, the Seattle Police Department said they apprehended the man and the gun.

Seattle Fire responded to a man who had been shot on 11th Ave. They describe him as a 27-year-old man who is stable condition, and who is now in transit to Harborview Medical Center.

Several medics surrounded the person and provided care, applying a tourniquet around his top right arm. The injured guy got up and walked down 11th with the support of the medics.

The incident comes on the ninth day of demonstrations against police brutality and for investment in black communities. After several hectic moments, the crowd played the 2004 smash hit by The Black Eyed Peas, "Where Is the Love?" Again.

Here's the best video I've seen so far:

A man just drove through a crowd of demonstrators in Seattle and then appeared to shoot someone.



Authorities say the man is in custody, one person shot is in the hospital in stable condition.



Here's a capture from a FB livestream, via twitch pic.twitter.com/tlaqvpwGjm

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 8, 2020

Here's the video The Stranger took:

A man drove through 11th and hit a barricade. He exited his car and flashed a gun. The police say they have the man in custody and have the gun. They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A man was on the ground on 11th and Pine. He’s up now. pic.twitter.com/47eZZOvG59

— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020

Here's the video from another angle, showing a man in a red and white sweater apparently being shot:

#seattleprotest in this video I took you see the man in the red and black sweater get shot by a driver in an attempt to stop the driver from running into protestors #seattleprotests



PLEASE SHARE. DEFUND SPD. pic.twitter.com/SCjyBuiZpa

— Brooke Irelynd (@brooke_irelynd) June 8, 2020

And here's the man running into the arms of the police: